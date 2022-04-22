God Of War: Ragnarok’s Still Coming In 2022, Assures Dev

Following concerns that God of War: Ragnarok might slip into 2023, developer Santa Monica Studio has come forward with a much-needed assurance.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, animation director Bruno Velazquez assured fans that God of War: Ragnarok will not be delayed and is still coming in 2022.

Ragnorok is coming this year. — Bruno Velazquez 🎮🕹 (@brunovelazquez) April 20, 2022

God of War: Ragnarok was previously slated for 2021 before being delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continued lack of updates since then had naturally everyone musing about a possible delay.

The 2018 God of War celebrated its fourth anniversary a couple of days back. Many fans were expecting Santa Monica Studio to take the opportunity to finally provide an update on the sequel. Nothing of the sort happened.

In a short video shared, creative director Cory Barlog asked everyone to be patient and assured that the development of God of War: Ragnarok is going along fine. However, the game is “just not ready to be shown” to the public. He further promised that more updates will be shared the moment they are ready.

God of War: Ragnarok will be the second and final installment to conclude the Norse saga of the franchise. The journey of Kratos and his son Atreus is about to enter its final chapters, an ending that the developer has ominously teased to be “something surprising yet inevitable.”

Elsewhere, an alleged insider has claimed that God of War: Ragnarok will be the last first-party cross-generation game to release. From 2023 onwards, PlayStation exclusives will be strictly targeting PlayStation 5 unless a first-party developer “desperately wants” to port a PlayStation 4 version.

The 2018 God of War has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling installment in the franchise to date. Ragnarok, as a highly anticipated sequel, is expecting to reach those double figures as well.