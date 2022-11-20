God Of War: Ragnarok Alfheim Legendary Chest Locations

The following guide will walk you through all of the Legendary Chest locations in Alfheim, the third realm that you will be exploring in God of War: Ragnarok.

These chests are a source of looting important runic attacks and weapon attachments, as well as crafting resources and other items, to help you on your journey.

The Strond

Legendary Chest #1 (Skadi’s Edge)

Once you destroy the wooden door using the Twilight Stone early on in The Strond, head straight out and drop from the ledge. Turn left and destroy the debris to find the Legendary Chest inside the room.

You will receive the Skadi’s Edge light runic attack.

Temple of Light

Legendary Chest #1 (Hades Retribution)

From the marked location, head straight and then turn left to follow the winding stairs. Drop down the ledge from the left where there is a little lantern on the ground.

Then turn right to see a grappling point. Instead of swinging across, turn left to drop down another ledge. Now look left again under the rocks to spot the Legendary Chest.

You will receive Hades Retribution, a light runic attack for your Blades of Chaos in God of War: Ragnarok.

Legendary Chest #2 (Hilt of Gram)

Following the winding stairs to the top until your path ahead is blocked by a door of light. Drop down from the left ledge and do a U-turn to enter the door. Use the chain ahead to raise a Twilight Stone.

You now need to solve a little puzzle. Use the Twilight Stone to throw your axe to the back of the steel grating but do not recall it. Interact with the chain to lower the Twilight Stone and then recall your axe to break the target and free the elevator. Drop down and loot the Legendary Chest.

You will receive the Hilt of Gram relic that Kratos can use to stun nearby enemies.

Legendary Chest #3 (Rune-Engraved Release)

You need to solve another little puzzle to access a Legendary Chest located in the large chasm of the Temple of Light. Start by kicking away the debris and dropping down the ledge. Then grapple across the pillars to the platform on the left.

Look to the right and use your Blades of Chaos to swing the pillar. When the pillar swings to the right side, use your Leviathan Axe on its deflective surface to break free the next grapple point.

When done, head straight and loot the Legendary Chest. You will receive the Rune-Engraved Release accessory which increases the damage of the first Sonic Arrow or any other runic-charged arrow.

The Barrens

Legendary Chest #1 (Shoulder Straps of Radiance)

You can only get this Legendary Chest while completing the Secret of the Sands favor in God of War: Ragnarok.

Follow the tunnels to make your way to the end of The Below. You will eventually spot a breakable spot on the roof. Smash through and the Legendary Chest will be right in front of you.

You will receive 5x Whispering Slab for your crafting and the Shoulder Straps of Radiance chest armor.

Legendary Chest #2 (Gauntlets of Radiance)

This is a fairly easy Legendary Chest to find. Head to the northern part of The Barrens. You will find an Elf building in the location marked on the map. Clear out the Dark Elves inside and find the Legendary Chest in the southwest corner of the building.

You will receive the Gauntlets of Radiance wrist armor.

Legendary Chest #3 (Belt of Radiance)

Head to the giant skeleton skull on the northeast side of The Barrens. Head inside and climb to see another climbable wall on the northern side. The Legendary Chest is on top of it.

You will receive the Belt of Radiance waist armor to increase your set in God of War: Ragnarok.

Legendary Chest #4 (Rond of Affliction)

For this Legendary Chest in The Barrens, you need to first complete the Secret of the Sands favor. Once that is done, head out to the southeastern half of the area to find a little gap in the wall.

Slip through the entrance to find the Legendary Chest behind some Nest Vines. You need to bounce your Leviathan Axe off the Twilight Stone nearby to clear all three Nest Vines.

You will get the Rond of Affliction for your shield

Spoiler Alert

Be warned of story spoilers ahead because you need to complete the mainline The Reckoning quest and the Secret of the Sands favor to access areas for the remaining Legendary Chests.

The Forbidden Sands

Legendary Chest #1 (Hel’s Touch)

While exploring The Burrows, you will encounter a group of Grims and Dark Elves twice. On your second encounter, exit the area and climb the wall ahead.

Turn left to see some Nest Matter and a Twilight Stone below. You need to throw your Leviathan Axe at the Twilight Stone to clear the Nest Matter and reveal a grappling point.

Using the new grappling point, climb the wall and turn around to cross the gap to the Legendary Chest.

You will get the Hel’s Touch light runic attack for your Leviathan Axe.

Legendary Chest #2 (Nemean Crush)

Once you free the Hafgufa, you will find the Legendary Chest inside the arena where you encounter a Bergsra. This section will be on rails, so you will automatically be led to the Bergsra.

You will get the Nemean Crush heavy runic attack for your Blades of Chaos. It does insane damage and can knock back enemies at the same time.

Legendary Chest #3 (Hardened War Handles)

Reach the location marked on the map to find a cave entrance. There will be two Nest Vines on opposite sides that require you to solve a puzzle to access the Legendary Chest.

Head to the left side of the cave to free the leftmost Twilight Stone. Command Atreus to place two fully expanded Hex Bubbles on the stone and the wall before using your Blades of Chaos to ignite them. This will clear the Twilight Stone from its Hel’s Bramble.

Now, hit the left-most paddle twice with your Leviathan Axe to set up the Twilight Stone. Use your axe on the left-most paddle of the second Twilight Stone to have it face the previous one.

Next, throw your Leviathan Axe as shown in the image below to clear the Nest Vines and get to the Legendary Chest.

You will receive the Hardened War Handles attachment for your Blades of Chaos. It boosts your strength and increases the damage of your Hyperion moves.

Legendary Chest #4 (Jewel of Yggdrasil)

The final Legendary Chest is located inside The Elven Sanctum, which is in the northeastern corner of The Forbidden Sands. Head inside and find the main library. Climb up the side ledge and head back to find the Legendary Chest.

You will receive a Jewel of Yggdrasil.