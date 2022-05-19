God of War Ragnarok promises more than 60 accessibility options

God of War Ragnarok will be another first-party PlayStation game to place a large focus on accessibility features.

In a new blog post earlier today, developer Santa Monica Studio revealed that God of War Ragnarok will retain all the accessibility features from its 2018 predecessor while “expanding upon them to include more than 60 ways to adjust gameplay to best suit your style and needs”.

The entire user interface has been rebuilt from the ground up to allow for more flexibility and readability. God of War Ragnarok will allow players to increase the minimum text size of subtitles and captions as well as to change their colors. The size of icons will also be adjustable.

In the same vein, a new high contrast mode like the one from The Last of Us: Part 2 will allow players to add a color layer to characters, enemies, and items to make them stand out from the background. That includes the ability to apply different color layers in each case.

Santa Monica Studio has also rebuilt the controller remapping options to let players customize their combat and interactive systems according to needs. The accessibility features will furthermore include audio cues that can be enabled to help inform players about swapping weapons, unblockable attacks, interactive prompts such as opening doors and pushing objects, and more.

The upcoming sequel will also include the accessibility features that were introduced with the PC version of God of War such as an always-on reticle to reduce motion sickness, an auto sprint, and a way to toggle aiming and blocking.

“We are committed to improving accessibility and customization for everyone,” said lead UX designer Mila Pavlin. “We can’t wait to tell you details about our other categories of accessibility features like combat/aim assists, puzzle/minigame assists, HUD adjustments, camera tuning, auto pick up, and much more.”

God of War Ragnarok was originally slated for 2021 before being delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concluding installment to the Norse mythology saga remains to receive a confirmed release date.

Santa Monica Studio was recently spotted prepping the game for its launch marketing campaign. That has fans hopeful about a 2022 holiday release window for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.