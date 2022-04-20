God Of War Looks To Be Coming To Nvidia GeForce Now

God of War is already available on Steam but will soon also be playable through cloud streaming by joining the ranks of Nvidia GeForce Now.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Nvidia teased a silhouette of a game character who is clearly none other than Kratos. The image is furthermore labeled with an Nvidia GeForce Now sticker to strongly suggest that God of War is finally coming to the cloud streaming platform. Hence, expect an official announcement soon.

can you guess the character? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8AF2t8Nyp5 — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) April 20, 2022

It should be noted that Nvidia GeForce Now suffered a massive database breach last year to leak a number of PlayStation exclusives coming to PC. God of War was mentioned in the leak as was Ghost of Tsushima, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Demon’s Souls remake.

This was before Sony Interactive Entertainment officially announced God of War for Steam as part of its newfound initiative to port its first-party games to PC to expand its ecosystem.

God of War was recently confirmed to be part of the launch lineup of the all-new PlayStation Plus that will give cloud streaming access to hundreds of games going back to the original PlayStation console.

PlayStation Plus is becoming a multi-tiered subscription platform through which Sony looks to do more for its subscribers and push its cloud streaming service at the same time. Making the same PlayStation games available through a third-party cloud streaming platform might look counterproductive but is possibly part of the same initiative to bring the PC player-base into the PlayStation ecosystem.