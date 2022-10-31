Armor Transmog System Confirmed for God of War: Ragnarok

It’s an unfortunately common occurrence in role-playing games. You find an armor set that you really like the look of and want to keep…only to find something that has better stats, forcing you to change. However, Sony Santa Monica has announced that there will be a God of War Ragnarok armor transmog system.

Transmogrification is a system where players can change the visual look of a piece of gear to look like something else, while keeping the stats of the armor that you’re currently wearing. This means that you don’t have to worry about messing up a look that you’re comfortable with in order to put on better gear.

Such a system was apparently a hotly requested mechanic for the 2018 God of War game, and now Sony Santa Monica is implementing it in Ragnarok, though they have yet to actually elaborate on how it works. All that was said in an official question and answer session on the studio Discord channel was that it did exist, and was in the game.

While the previous God of War games before 2018 didn’t have any armor to begin with, the 2018 game did have a large number of different armors that Kratos could equip to increase his health, stamina, defense, and damage. The fact that a transmog system is a feature in Ragnarok might mean that even more armor is present in this game.

That’s not really a surprise, however, especially considering how much bigger this story is than even the sprawling narrative of the last game. Kratos and Atreus must now navigate the Nine Realms while attempting to uncover Atreus’s destiny, fighting gods of the Norse pantheon and a huge number of other threats along the way.

We’ll be able to see more about the God of War armor transmogrification system when the game releases on November 9 exclusively on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.