Respawn Asks Fans To Not Give Up On Titanfall 3

The fate of Titanfall 3 remains in the wind but developer Respawn Entertainment wants fans to keep their fingers crossed for the near future.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Respawn Entertainment stated that the Titanfall franchise holds great importance for the developer before teasing a potential Titanfall 3 installment somewhere in the future.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds… — Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021

The response came right after community coordinator Jason Garza stated that Respawning Entertainment is currently working on numerous projects but none of which is Titanfall 3. His statement was met with disappointment because fans have been expecting a third installment for years now, expectations which have further been fueled by several rumors.

Last year for example, a known data miner was able to leak all upcoming seasonal characters for Apex Legends which so far has been quite accurate. The source also noted that Titanfall 3 exists and remains in development.

Titanfall 3 was reported to be in the works back when Respawn Entertainment was acquired by publisher Electronic Arts in 2017, at least that was allegedly the case before the developer moved on to Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in addition to other unannounced projects.

Respawn Entertainment has never confirmed Titanfall 3 but has often clarified that the game has never been in development despite what reports and rumors have claimed.

The franchise made its debut in 2014 with Titanfall 2 following up in 2016. Apex Legends arrived in 2019 as a spin-off since it takes place within the same universe. Titanfall 2 particularly remains as a highly underrated and undersold game as far as critics are concerned. That is why the fan-base has been desperately wishing for a Titanfall 3 to make amends.