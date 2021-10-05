Ghost Recon Frontline Artwork Leaked, Closed Test Begins Soon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline appears to be the next mainline installment in the military-themed tactical shooter franchise.

Take note that developer-and-publisher Ubisoft will be hosting a special stream in the coming hours to celebrate two whole decades of the Ghost Recon franchise, which will also see “the worldwide reveal of a brand new Ghost Recon project.”

The unannounced project has however already suffered a few leaks before its announcement during the anniversary showcase.

The new game is firstly called Ghost Recon Frontline and which will open up registrations for a closed test (via Reddit) right after its announcement. The number of invites will presumably be limited and hence, it reasons for interested players or fans to sign up as quickly as possible to guarantee a spot.

Secondly, a leaked artwork confirms an automated turret and flying drone to be some of the available options for players to choose from. The vast mountainous background in the artwork suggests that Ghost Recon Frontline will most likely be another open-world installment in the franchise similar to Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was the last entry in the franchise and was a narrative sequel to Ghost Recon Wildlands. The game received a lot of criticism for its lackluster gameplay mechanics, faulty mission designs, and a ton of bugs and glitches; leading to underwhelming sales.

Back then, the developer actually asked players to participate in a survey to point out all issues they were facing at launch. Ubisoft will hence probably not have forgotten all of those reported concerns and will hopefully be addressing all of them with Ghost Recon Frontline.