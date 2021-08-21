Animal Sanctuaries are the places in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut where you can find friendly animals to relax with. You can track down a number of animals to get rewarded with powerful new charms. In this guide, we will go over all of the Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Animal Sanctuary Locations.

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Animal Sanctuary Locations

With the Iki Island expansion, there is tons of new content to explore, like animal sanctuaries, archery challenges, and a lot more!

There are three types of animal sanctuaries to locate: cat, deer, and monkey. Each of these animal sanctuaries comes with its perks and charms, which can be upgraded further.

The total number of sanctuaries in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is 9. While looking for these animal sanctuaries across Iki Island, you’ll have to be careful as some of them can only be visited when the Mongol enemies in the surroundings have been defeated.

Let’s get started with these locations one by one.

Iki Island Deer Sanctuaries

You will find the elegant deer of Iki Island in these sanctuaries. These animals will cross your path when you least expect it. You will play the flute by sliding your controller up and down while you’re near them to befriend them. The reward that you will receive from Deer Sanctuaries in Ghost of Tsushima is the Charm of Sugaru’s Sight.

Deer Sanctuary #1

You’ll find the first deer sanctuary near Sly Hunter’s Forest on the map. This location is easily identifiable on the map. You’ll come across an old lady there, and a cut scene will play. You’ll be able to spot some beautiful deer on Iki Island in this sanctuary. Play the flute and serenade the elegant deer.

Deer Sanctuary #2

You’ll discover the second deer sanctuary near the location marked as Shattered Cliffs on the map. Head on there and play the flute to the beloved deer of this sanctuary.

Deer Sanctuary #3

The last deer sanctuary is located at Zasho River Crossing. Once again, tilt your controller up and down to serenade the deer.

Iki Island Cat Sanctuaries

Moving on to the Cat Sanctuaries, you’ll find the wild and glorious cats of Iki Island in these locations. You’ll find these furry creatures roaming around this green piece of land. The reward that you will acquire through visiting these sanctuaries is Charm of Nekoma’s Hunt.

Cat Sanctuary #1

You’ll find the first cat sanctuary at the North of Barrier Cove. Head on towards the locked wooden cage and hold R2 to unlock it. Then, tilt the controller up and down to play the flute and attract the cat.

Cat Sanctuary #2

The second cat sanctuary is located the west of Zasho River. You’ll have to fight multiple wild creatures along with Mongols in these fields to secure the cat in this sanctuary.

Cat Sanctuary #3

You’ll discover the last cat sanctuary at the East of Old Gambler’s Wood.

Iki Island Monkey Sanctuaries

The wild and extraordinary monkeys of Iki Island are located in these sanctuaries. The reward that you will acquire for discovering these confident creatures is Charm of Mashira’s Protection.

Monkey Sanctuary #1

You will locate this sanctuary on Raider’s Promontory. Unlock the brown cage and play the flute to befriend the adorable monkey.

Monkey Sanctuary #2

Towards the South of Smuggler’s Wood, you’ll locate the second Monkey Sanctuary.

Monkey Sanctuary #3

The last Monkey Sanctuary is at the very top of the Mountain at Saruiwa.