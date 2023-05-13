In this guide, we will tell you everything there is to know about Wishes and How to Get More Wishes in Genshin Impact by completing challenges or using other currencies.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play anime gacha game in which you can unlock and play with tons of characters. These characters can only be unlocked using an in-game currency known as Wishes.

Genshin Impact Wishes

Wishes are the gacha system in this game that is unlocked after playing the storyline for one or two hours.

You can open the Wishes section of the game via the in-game menu. You will need 1x Acquaint Fate or Intertwined Fate to make a Wish.

There are three types of Wishes in this game:

Beginner’s Wishes: This is for the new players who just started the game. You get 20% off for the first set of 10 Wishes you make and guarantees you a character named Noelle.

Standard Wishes: The Standard Wishes are always available for you to make. The Standard Wish available is called Wanderlust Invocation. There is a 0.2% chance to get a 5-star character and a 0.4% chance to get a 5-star weapon.

Event Wishes: Event Wishes are limited-time wishes that offer the strongest characters. The two Event Wishes available at the moment are Ballad in Goblets and Epitome Invocation.

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate

These Fates are used to make Wishes that will unlock different characters and weapons.

Acquaint Fate is used to make Beginner’s and Standard Wishes, while Intertwined Fate is used to make Event Wishes.

There are two ways to get Acquaint and Intertwined Fate:

Primogems

Primogems is a currency that you get for completing dungeons, solving puzzles, opening chests, finishing quests, and many more.

Dungeons can only be completed once in a day and grant you lots of Primogems. You need 160 Primogems to acquire one Fate.

This is the easiest method to grind Fates but you can also pay real money to buy Genesis Crystals. These crystals can also be used to get Primogems.

Starglitter and Stardust

These can be acquired from rare chests and by completing quests and dungeons.

You also get a Starglitter if you open a pack with a 4-star duplicate and Stardust from a 3-star duplicate item.

From the menu, enter the store and scroll to Paiman’s Bargain section. Here, you can exchange your Stardusts and Starglitters for Fates.

You can use as many Starglitters you want to buy Fates, but you can only buy five of each Fate a week using Stardusts