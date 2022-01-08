Genshin Impact The Serpent’s Heart Key Sigil Locations Guide

While exploring Enkanomiya, Genshin’s newly introduced region, you’ll notice that there are sealed locks dotted across the map. To unlock these seal locks, you’ll need something called Key Sigils. In this guide, we will detail the locations of the Key Sigils scattered around the Serpent’s Heart area in Genshin Impact’s newly introduced region, Enkanomiya.

Genshin Impact The Serpent’s Heart Key Sigil Locations

Below, we’ve noted down the exact on-map locations of each sigil with precise descriptions and steps on how to acquire them.

Key Sigil Location 1

At this point noted on the map below, you will find a very tall stone tower/pillar type structure. The sigil is at its top. Just scale it’s side to go get it.

Key Sigil Location 2

For this sigil, you have to go to the edge of the floating island, and right before the stone walkway/platform below, the sigil is floating in the air right beside the floating island’s cliff side walls. Glide down to it to get it.

Key Sigil Location 3

Go to the location marked below to find a stone doorway, the sigil is floating inside the doorway, near its top.

Key Sigil Location 4

Right on the corner of the triangular pocket of this floating island, the sigil is on the bottom-most platform, drop down to get it.

Key Sigil Location 5

This one is on top of another broken column right on the edge of the same island as the previous Sigil.

Key Sigil Location 6

At the map location shown below, the Sigil can be found on top of a tree protruding out towards the sea.

Key Sigil Location 7

Just below the previous sigil, go to the edge of the cliff and drop down to the platform below; The sigil is located there.

Key Sigil Location 8

Another sigil is located on the platform located just below the edge of the Island’s cliff.

Key Sigil Location 9

From the previous platform, head inside the cave. Deal with the monsters inside or ignore them. You just have to reach the middle of the pond within, and start elevating upwards, that’s where you will find the sigil.

Key Sigil Location 10

Located between two fountains on the bottom side of the temple.

Key Sigil Location 11

Jump off the cliff to reach the 2nd platform below, the sigil is resting on top of a tree.

Key Sigil Location 12

From this lower platform head inside the cave, traverse it until you reach a small lake, the sigil is on a stone column at the edge of it.

Key Sigil Location 13

Just off of the edge of this smaller Island shown on the map below, the sigil is located one platform down.

Key Sigil Location 14

On this tiny island off the island mentioned in sigil 13, the sigil can be found on a rock amidst some bushes.

That was all of the Key sigils we could find in the Serpent’s Heart area of Genshin Impact. We hope this guide helps you, make sure to check out our archives for more of the same.