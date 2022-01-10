Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigils Locations Guide

In this guide for Genshin Impact we will let you know the locations of all the Key Sigils in the Narrows area of the Enkanomiya region. We’ll let you know how to exactly get to each Key Sigil and provide map screens to help you get there easily.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigils Locations

The Key Sigils in the Narrows and other parts of Enkanomiya are collectible items that will help you unlock Glyphs located throughout Enkanomiya. Below we’ve mentioned all the Sigils in the Narrows so that you can grab them all!

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #1

Get close to the ruined pillar after reaching this location. Here, you can find sigil on the top of this ruined pillar.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #2

Make your way towards Hilchurl Enemies and you will find the sigil outside this area.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #3

Once you reach this location, make your way to Teleport Waypoint. Here, you can see sigil on the top of pillar.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #4

Find a ruined pillar at this location and you can see a sigil at the bottom of this ruined pillar. The image below marks the exact location of sigil on the map.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #5

Pass through the The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent to reach close to treasure chest. You can find this sigil right at this point. Here is a map image to guide you more clearly. The blue mark shows the exact location in this image.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #6

After reaching the location as marked on the map, you can find it on the top of a tree.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #7

Get inside the library and you can see the sigil close to the shelves.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #8

Get to the bushes to find this sigil.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #9

After reaching the location as marked below on the map, this sigil can be found floating above the ruins.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #10

Reach the library by following the map image below. The sigil is located inside the library

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #11

This sigil can be found floating above a Seelie.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #12

Follow the map to reach the library. Sigil is located inside the library where the triangle mechanism is present.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #13

Reach the location and you will find a structure here. Sigil can be found on top of this structure.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #14

Make your way towards the Dainichi Mikoshi Island. Here, get to the ruin located in front of the island and you can see the sigil on top of this ruin.

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #15

Follow the map and you will reach close to a tree. You will easily find sigil on the top of tree.