Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigils Locations Guide

In this guide for Genshin Impact we will let you know the locations of all the Key Sigils in the Narrows area of the Enkanomiya region. We’ll let you know how to exactly get to each Key Sigil and provide map screens to help you get there easily.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigils Locations

The Key Sigils in the Narrows and other parts of Enkanomiya are collectible items that will help you unlock Glyphs located throughout Enkanomiya. Below we’ve mentioned all the Sigils in the Narrows so that you can grab them all!

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #1

Get close to the ruined pillar after reaching this location. Here, you can find sigil on the top of this ruined pillar.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 1

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #2

Make your way towards Hilchurl Enemies and you will find the sigil outside this area.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 2

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #3

Once you reach this location, make your way to Teleport Waypoint. Here, you can see sigil on the top of pillar.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 3

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #4

Find a ruined pillar at this location and you can see a sigil at the bottom of this ruined pillar. The image below marks the exact location of sigil on the map.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 4

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #5

Pass through the The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent to reach close to treasure chest. You can find this sigil right at this point.  Here is a map image to guide you more clearly. The blue mark shows the exact location in this image.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 5

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #6

After reaching the location as marked on the map, you can find it on the top of a tree.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 6

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #7

Get inside the library and you can see the sigil close to the shelves.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 7

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #8

Get to the bushes to find this sigil.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 8

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #9

After reaching the location as marked below on the map, this sigil can be found floating above the ruins.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 9

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #10

Reach the library by following the map image below. The sigil is located inside the library

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 10

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #11

This sigil can be found floating above a Seelie.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 11

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #12

Follow the map to reach the library. Sigil is located inside the library where the triangle mechanism is present.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 12

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #13

Reach the location and you will find a structure here. Sigil can be found on top of this structure.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 13

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #14

Make your way towards the Dainichi Mikoshi Island. Here, get to the ruin located in front of the island and you can see the sigil on top of this ruin.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 14

The Narrows Key Sigil Location #15

Follow the map and you will reach close to a tree. You will easily find sigil on the top of tree.

Genshin Impact The Narrows Key Sigil Location 15

