Rosaria was first shown off in Genshin Impact version 1.2 with the Dragonspine story but may soon be playable. In this Genshin Impact Rosaria Character Guide, we will walk you through all the important information you should know about Rosaria.

Genshin Impact Rosaria Character Guide

Rosaria is still a non-playable character in Genshin Impact, but the new rumors and public betas indicate that all this is going to change very soon.

Her kit, builds and materials are still a mystery and we can only be sure of that when she finally arrives. Right now, we have all her abilities, constellations, passives, ascension materials and level ups here.

Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Spear of Warship

Normal Attack: Five consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Rosaria will charge forward while dealing damage to the enemy by consuming some stamina.

Plunging Attack: As the name suggests, Rosaria plunges from mid-air and will deal damage to the enemies below and will also give AoE damage to the nearby area.

Elemental Skill: Ravaging Confession

This skill allows her to move very quickly to go behind an enemy’s back and pierce and slash through their body with her polearm; this will deal Cryo damage.

Keep in mind that you can only go behind the enemies who are of a smaller build than Rosaria.

Elemental Burst: Last Rites

This is Rosaria’s signature act where she swings her polearm, which deals damage to all the nearby enemies and then summons an Ice Lance that hits the ground and then it deals Cryo damage.

Ice Lance will deal periodic Cryo damage to all the surrounding enemies.

Rosaria Passive Talents

Extracted Confession

Rosaria’s Crit rate gets a 12% increase when she strikes an enemy using Ravaging Confession.

Shadow Samaritan

It will increase the Crit rate of all of Rosaria’s party members around her by 15%, for 10 seconds.

Night Walk

Rosaria’s party members get a movement speed boost of 10%, but this passive, once activated, cannot be stacked with other talents with the same effect. Keep in mind that it does not take effect in Trounce Domains, Domains and Spiral Abyss.

Constellations

Unholy Revelation

By hitting a Crit Hit, Rosaria gets an Attack speed increase of 10% and a Normal attack damage increase of 10% as well for 4 seconds.

Amazing Disgrace

Rosaria gets a 5 energy regen from Ravaging Confession’s crit hit. But keep in mind that this constellation can only be triggered once after casting ravaging confession.

Divine Retribution

Your enemy’s physical resistance will decrease by 5% for 10 seconds with Last Rites’ attacks.

Land Without Promise

With this constellation, the duration of Ice Lance through last rites will be increased by 4 seconds.

Extreme Unction

The last rites maximum upgrade level is 15 as you know, this constellation will increase it by 3 levels.

Sacrament of Penance

The ravaging confession maximum upgrade level is 15 as you know, this constellation will increase it by 3 levels.

Rosaria’s Ascension/Talent Ascension Materials

The two tables below contain the required materials for the Ascensions and Talent Ascensions for Keqing.

Ascension Materials

Phase 1 Level 20-40 1x Shivada Jade Silver, 3x Valberry, 3x Recruit’s Insignia, 20000 Mora Phase 2 Level 40-50 3x Shivada Jade Silver, 2x Hoarfrost Core, 10x Valberry, 15x Recruit’s Insignia, 40000 Mora Phase 3 Level 50-60 6x Shivada Jade Silver, 4x Hoarfrost Core, 20x Valberry, 12x Sergeant’s Insignia, 60000 Mora Phase 4 Level 60-70 3x Shivada Jade Silver, 8x Hoarfrost Core, 30x Valberry, 18x Sergeant’s Insignia, 80000 Mora Phase 5 Level 70-80 6x Shivada Jade Silver, 12x Hoarfrost Core, 45x Valberry, 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 100000 Mora Phase 6 Level 80-90 6x Shivada Jade Silver, 20x Hoarfrost Core, 60x Valberry, 24x Lieutenant’s Insignia, 120000 Mora

Talent Level-up Materials