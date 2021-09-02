In this detailed Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun Character guide, we will discuss everything you’ll need to know about Raiden Shogun. In addition, we’ll go through all of her abilities, passives, constellations and even ascension materials!

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is one of the most mysterious characters in Genshin Impact 2.0. She firmly believes in eternity and thinks everything will remain unchanged in Inazuma, even if the Earth is wrecked.

Raiden Shogun Attacks and Abilities

Auto Attack: Origin

Normal Attack: This attack throws up to five spears, one after another.

Charged Attack: This attack lets you do an upward slash by consuming some amount of Stamina from you.

Plunging Attack: This attack lets you plunge mid-air so you can strike the ground to create an impact that gives opponents AoE damage.

Elemental Skill: Transcendence: Baleful Omen

This skill lets Raiden Shogun release a shard of Euthymia, which causes intense Electro damage to the nearby enemies, and the nearby parties receive Eye of Stormy Judgment.

Eye of Stormy Judgment: When using this, it releases coordinated attacks that give AoE Electro damage to the enemies.

Characters who can obtain the Eye of Stormy Judgment are granted an increase in their Elemental Burst damage based on the Energy Cost of the Elemental Burst. The expansion also depends on the Eye’s duration.

Elemental Burst: Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu

Raiden Shogun will release Musou no Hitotachi and produce AoE Electro damage by using Musou Isshin later in the fight.

Additionally, both Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin’s attacks will be doubled depending on the consumption of Chakra Desiderata’s Resolve stacks.

Musou Isshin: When this attack is released and successfully lands on the enemies, all the nearby party members’ Energy will be regenerated. You can trigger this effect a total of 5 times, and Energy can be restored once every second.

This state also allows Raiden Shogun to be immune to the damage caused by Electro-Charged. Whereas when Musou Isshin is active on the field, all types of Raiden Shogun’s attacks will equal Elemental Burst damage.

It is also to be noted that Musou Isshin can only be stopped once Raiden Shogun leaves the ground upon her desire.

Chakra Desiderata: Raiden Shogun will grant nearby party members build-up on their resolve stacks based on the Energy Cost of their Elemental Bursts when in use. After Raiden Shogun leaves the ground, it’ll remain for use for 300 seconds.

Raiden Shogun Passive Talents

Wishes Unnumbered: Chakra Desiderata is granted two resolve stacks whenever the nearby Party Members obtain Particles or Elemental Orbs. It lasts for 3 seconds.

All-Preserver: Whenever the Swords and Polearms are decreased by 50%, Mora will be expended.

Enlightened One: 4% Electro damage bonus and 0.6% Energy restoration from Musou Isshin.

Constellations

Steelbreaker: 60% of enemies DEF will be prevented by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu’s Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin attacks.

Shogun’s Descent: Transcendence: Baleful Omen is increased to level 3.

Wishbearer: All of Raiden Shogun’s attacks, when they hit opponents, will decrease nearby Party Member’s Elemental Burst CD by a second. This effect can trigger about five times.

Ominous Inscription: Chakra Desiderata will gain Resolve faster now. Resolve increases by 80% when Electro character uses their Elemental Bursts, and Resolve increases by 20% when Elemental characters use their Elemental Bursts.

Shinkage Bygones: Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu increases to Level 3.

Pledge of Propriety: Nearby party members are granted a 30% bonus for 10 seconds for ATK hen Musou Isshin state is applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu.

Ascension / Talent Ascension Materials

Phase 1 Level 20-40 1x Vajrada Amethyst Silver, 3x Amakumo Fruit, 3x Old Handguard Phase 2 Level 40-50 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Storm Beads, 10x Amakumo Fruit, 15x Old Handguard Phase 3 Level 50-60 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Storm Beads, 20x Amakumo Fruit, 12x Kageuchi Handguard Phase 4 Level 60-70 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Storm Beads, 30x Amakumo Fruit, 18x Kageuchi Handguard Phase 5 Level 70-80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Storm Beads, 45x Amakumo Fruit, 12 x Famed Handguard Phase 6 Level 80-90 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 20x Storm Beads, 60x Amakumo Fruit, 24 x Famed Handguard

Talent Level-Up Materials

Here are the talent-level materials required for leveling Raiden Shogun’s talent to the max.