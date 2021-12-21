Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon Event Guide

Genshin Impact has released a new event called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. A set of unique dungeons is also opened up to the players in this event. We will be covering everything in this detailed Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon Realm of Light Guide.

Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon Event

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light is version 2.3 of the Misty Dungeon event in Genshin Impact. The starting day of this event is December 17, 2021, and it ends on December 27, 2021. You are required to reach a 20+ Adventure Rank in order to unlock this event.

Rewards

Taking part in this event also comes with the chance to earn hefty rewards. Below are the many goodies that you can win while you’re playing.

Primogems x240

Hero’s Wit x16

Mora x120000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x16

Talent Ascension Materials

Battle Pass Points x2250

While most of the gameplay for this event version is the same, new sets of Trial Characters have been introduced for different challenges. Below are mentioned the different Trials and their respective characters.

Thundershock Trial

This is the first Trial for the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light event. This Trial will grant your rewards such as Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement, Guide to Prosperity, and Mora.

Trial Characters

Raiden

Tartaglia

Sucrose

Barbara

Xingqiu

Beidou

Sara

Freezing Trial

This is the second Trial for the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light event in Genshin Impact. Following is the set of characters that come along with it.

Trial Characters

Ayaka

Mona

Diona

Barbara

Xingqiu

Kaeya

Windswept

This is the third Trial for the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light in Genshin impact. Following are the characters you’ll be able to explore with this Trial.

Trial Characters

Kazuha

Keqing

Xingqiu

Barbara

Sara

Fischl

Desirous Trial

In this Dungeon, Physical Damage is of importance. You’ll be rewarded with Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore. Following are the characters that come with this Trial.

Trial Characters

Raiden

Eula

Sara

Lisa

Beidou

Sayu

Other than the above-mentioned trials, the Amplifying, Transformative, and Lightbringer trials will be unlocked on December 21, so you’ll have to wait a bit on it to get an insight into the Trial and the characters it has to offer.

How to Participate in the Misty Dungeon Event

You’ve got the overall view of the event and what it has to offer. Now let’s focus on how you’ll participate in it and play the trials.

So, to begin with, the event, simply choose the Trial of your choice and get straight into the works to win. Assemble the team you would like to play with and use the ‘Benedictions & Blessings’ buffs for your advantage.

Before you can move forward, beware of the security systems around you and take every step with correct math. Now, activate all of the 3 Ancient Runes and unlock the ‘Mechanism.’ Finally, proceed to complete the final challenge.

If you’re searching for more rewards, you can always use some time and play the event missions.

Assembling the Best Team

To win missions and loot the rewards, it’s almost essential for you to assemble a reliable team that can guarantee you a definite win.

You’re also given a different set of characters with each trial this time around. This makes each trial full of variety and choices to opt from.

Some could also find it restricting since you can only choose from available characters on the trials. However, it’s better than the previous Misty Dungeon run.

As for assembling the best team, look out for the default constellation for trial characters. It’s usually C0, but if you have a trial character with C1 or C2, it will also have the same Constellation level during the event trials as well.

Using the Constellation Effect, you can also boost the character’s talent level. And as for Elemental Resonances, they, unfortunately, don’t work during the trials.

Having characters with greater talents and constellations can help your team perform well and boost your performance that can ultimately lead to a win.

Availing Trial Buffs

You have two kinds of buffs in the trials, Benedictions and with Blessings. Following are the details for each.

Benedictions

Benedictions are basically challenges in fixed locations. There are a total of two types of Benedictions in this event.

First, Plunder Challenges are responsible for strengthening the ‘Trial’s Ley Line Disorders.’ It would help you immensely to complete all of the Plunder challenges before activating the Ancient Runes.

Second, Rejuvenation Challenges. You can only use them once, and they help with fallen characters and restore the whole team’s health to maximum HP.

Blessings

When you’re playing trials, you’ll notice little orbs appear. These little orbs are called Blessings—there are a full three orbs in this event. They help with increasing ATK, Movement SPD, and Heals team members.

Elements to Shut Down Weapons

With each trial, you’ll also have automated weapons that will slow down the team’s performance.

You can use the Electro Tower with Cyro Skills, Pyro tower with Hydro Skills, and Cryo tower with Pyro skills to deactivate the automated weapons.