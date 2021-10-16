Genshin Impact Itto Character Guide

Itto is a new upcoming playable character in the Genshin Impact version 2.3 update. In this guide, we will talk over the details about the Genshin Impact Character Itto, including his abilities, talents, constellations, and much more.

Genshin Impact Itto

Itto is the leader of the Arataki Gang, who is a group of individuals that love to get in fights with anyone and everyone. They are a bunch of misfits that want to watch the world burn.

Itto is a Geo character that scales off of ATT and DEF and has a unique artifact build that makes him one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Pair him with a Geo support and he will work wonders in a fight.

Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Claymore

Normal Attack: This allows you to perform 4 consecutive strikes where the fourth strike gives you 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength .

. Charged Attack: While holding for a Charge Attack, continuously press to initiate Arataki Kesagiri This attack will not use any of your stamina but will consume 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength.

This attack will not use any of your stamina but will consume 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. Plunging Attack: Strikes the ground after jumping in the air and deals AoE damage to enemies that come in the path.

Elemental Skill: Masatsu Zetsugi

Akaushi Burst!: Throws a young akaushi bull at the enemies that go by the name of Ushi, who deals Geo damage to anyone that gets in its way. Hitting the opponent will give you 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Elemental Burst: Royal Descent

Behold, Itto the Evil!: Itto will unleash his inner Raging Oni King that will increase his ATT and attacks will deal Geo damage. You will also get 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength after performing combos of his Normal Attack.

Itto Passive Talents

Arataki Ichiban: Consecutive use of Arataki Kesagiri will give Itto 10% Attack speed. The maximum attack speed that you can get is 30%.

Warrior’s Burden: Normal Attack combo will not reset for a short period after using Akaushi Burst! Or a dash.

Bloodline of the Crimson Oni: 35% increase in DEF after Arataki Kesagiri DMG is increased.

Woodchuck Chucked: 25% chance to get additional wood for your party members after using Akaushi Burst!.

Constellations

Stay a While and Listen Up: After using Elemental Burst, you will get 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength instead of 1.

Gather ‘Round, It’s a Brawl: Any party member with having Geo as an Elemental will get a -1.5 cooldown on that skill and Itto will restore 6 Energy after using Elemental Burst.

Horns Lowered, Coming Through: The Elemental Skill level is increased by 3.

Jailhouse Bread and Butter: Any enemies with Hp equal or lower than Itto’s current health will receive 25% increased CRIT while using Elemental Burst.

10 Years of Hanamizaka Fam: The Elemental Burst level is increased by 3.

Arataki Itto, Present!: 50% increase in CRIT damage with Itto’s charged attack. There is also a 50% chance that the charge attack will not use Superlative Superstrength.

Ascension / Talent Ascension Materials