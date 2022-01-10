Genshin Impact Evernight Temple Key Sigils Locations Guide

Evernight Temple in Genshin Impact has many Key Sigils hidden on the island. This guide will help you find all the Key Sigil locations on Evernight Island of Genshin Impact in the newly introduced Enkanomiya region.

Genshin Impact Evernight Temple Key Sigil Locations

There are 11 Key Sigil locations in the Evernight Temple area of Genshin Impact. Below, we’ve outlined the exact locations of Each Key Sigil in the area and provided some map screens to aid you.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 1

From the Central Teleporter, head north to the edge of the cliff. Look around to find the tower, and on top of the tower is the first Key Sigil.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 2

From the tower structure, go southwest. Off of the cliff, the Key Sigil will be found under the roots of a tree.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 3

In the same area, look around for a tree with a lamp hanging on it. Once you spot the tree, the key sigil can be found hanging right next to it.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 4

After the 3rd Key Sigil, head southwest. Glide down the cliff and you will locate a small crevice between the mountains. Go inside to find the 4rd Key Sigil.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 5

This one takes some work to get to. You need to head to the Northeastern Teleporter. Here, go inside the maze during Evernight. Solve the puzzle in the maze to get access to the underground area. Here, you can find the Key Sigil.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 6

The 6th Key Sigil is in the same place. You have to do the exact same steps except, during the Whitenight. Go to the mechanism to get the 6th Key Sigil.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 7

From here, head to the northern most part of the island. Go near the stone railing to find the 8th Key Sigil.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 8

Start at the Sothern Teleporter waypoint. Look around for a stone pillar on the east of the teleporter. Once you spot it, the Key Sigil can be found on top of this pillar.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 9

Next, glide down the cliff near the pillar. Look around as you glide down near the ruins and you will see the Key Sigil hovering in the air.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 10

Now, from the Southern Teleporter again, head west to get to the cliff near the pond. The Key Sigil here is locked. To unlock the Key Sigil, use any Hydro Character to activate all the statues, which will remove the air barrier protecting the sigil.

Evernight Temple Key Sigil Location 11

From the last area, go to your right and you will see a small pathway leading out to the floating ruins.

Glide down and when you see the hanging stone lamp, look towards the cliff, there should be openings that lead to small rooms. Enter the last or third room.