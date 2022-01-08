Genshin Impact Enkanomiya Lost Books Locations Guide

Enkanomiya is the newest zone that has been added with the latest update made to Genshin Impact. In this guide we will be listing down the locations where you’ll be able to find the five lost books in Enkanomiya required to complete the Collection of Dragons and Snakes quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Enkanomiya Lost Books Locations

There are a total of five lost books that you can find during the Genshin Impact Collection of Dragons and Snakes Quest. We have listed all of their locations below.

Book #01 Location – Hydrological Studies In Byakuyakoku

Head on to the location marked on the map below to start with Date’s maze puzzle. Jump down from the nearest waypoint and you will come across two controls above the maze.

Solve the maze according to image shown below. After you’ve completed this maze, you will pick up another quest called Date’s Challenge. This will lead you to the second puzzle which you’ll have to solve to gain access to Date’s vault.

You will find switches on both sides of the room that will allow you to move the three walls in the room. Alter the walls such that the first wall is on the right, the second at the center and the third to the left. Once you have beaten this puzzle, talk to Date and he will open the door to his vault. You will obtain the second book over here.

Book #02 Location – In the Light, Beneath the Shadow

Starting from the central Dainichi Mikoshi waypoint, descend to your right. Drop down further to the lower levels until you come across some explosive barrels which you’ll have to blow up in order to create a hole in the wall. Go inside and you’ll find a simple puzzle. Complete this puzzle and you’ll gain access to a chest.

Now hop on to the wall behind this chest and you’ll be able to activate a hidden message in the form of a glowing pattern. Stand at the center of The Serpent’s Heart and you’ll notice the blue doors surrounding you will match same symbols on the wall. Walk into these doors one by one. You’ll earn the second book In the Light, Beneath the Shadow.

Book #03 Location – Experimental Records

This book is hidden on the island in Enkanomiya found just north of The Narrows. In order to make your way to this Island, use the small piece of land between The Narrows and Dainichi Mikoshi.

You’ll come across a water gate where you can make a jump. Take this water gate and you’ll find the hidden island. Keep following the path in front of you and you’ll reach the shade of Michiya, this is where you’ll be assigned with the world quest Tricolor File.

Complete this quest and then you’ll earn the Experimental Records.

Book #04 Location – Before Sun and Moon

You’ll start off at the Danichi Mikoshi waypoint which is at the southwest of the Island. This is your starting point. Head on to the location marked in the map below for the first book location.

Pick up the Antigonus World quest, complete this world quest and you will obtain the book of your choice as the main reward.

Book #05 Location – The Serpent And Drakes Of Tokoyokoku

Make your way to Inazuma and reach the Yae Publishing House as marked in the map below. Once you are there, you can buy the fifth book for 1500 Mora.