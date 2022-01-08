Genshin Impact Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Locations Guide

The Dainichi Mikoshi is a sub-area that is unlocked after you complete ‘The Still Water’s Flow’ world quest. In this area, there are 12 different Key Sigils that are spread around this area. In this guide, we have explained how to find all the Genshin Impact Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil locations.

Genshin Impact Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Locations

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #1

The first Key Sigil is located in the eastern part of Dainichi Mikoshi. Head to the following map location and climb the big stone pillar there. You will have to glide from there to get this Key Sigil.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #2

This Key Sigil is located in the Northwestern part of Dainichi Mikoshi. The key will be on top of a stone pillar at the map location. Climb up the rock to collect the Key Sigil.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #3

To find this Key Sigil, head to the northern part of Dainichi Mikoshi island and float to the small island from the edge of Dainichi Mikoshi island.

Go to the far edge of the floating island to get to Vishap Research Lab. Go straight until you reach a stone portal and activate it to start a mini-boss fight. Defeat him to obtain the Key Sigil present in the boss room.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #4

There is another Key Sigil located in Vishap Research Lab area. The Key Sigil will be on a small floating island in the area.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #5

This Key Sigil is located in the location highlighted in the image below. The key is in a corridor and can be obtained by gliding.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #6

This Key Sigil is also located on a rock pillar in the eastern part of Dainichi Mikoshi. Climb up the rock to collect the Key Sigil.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #7

To find this Sigil, head to the map location to find “The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent” portal to reach the Island and collect the Key Sigil.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #8

To find this Key Sigil, head to the map location which is present in the central region of Dainichi Mikoshi to collect the Key Sigil from top of a stone pillar.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #9

This Key Sigil is located in a corridor located at the map location below.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #10

This Key Sigil is located on top of a tall tower. To get to it, climb to the taller tower next to it and then glide off it to get the Key Sigil.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #11

The penultimate Key Sigil is located in the southwestern part of the Dainichi Mikoshi area and will be located in an area inside the mountain.

Dainichi Mikoshi Key Sigil Location #12

The final key sigil is located in the western part of Dainichi Mikoshi. You will have to rip up the floor and access the opening in the stone section.