In this Genshin Impact Character Materials guide, we’ll talk about Character EXP Materials, Character Ascension Materials, and Talent Level-up Materials. We’ll tell you their uses and where to find them.

Genshin Impact Character Materials

With so many things to do and so many game mechanics to contend with, starting out in Genshin Impact can be a daunting experience.

Thankfully though, with this Character Materials guide for Genshin Impact, you’ll learn all there is to know about the various materials you can collect and use in this latest RPG.

Character EXP Materials

There are three EXP materials that you can look for in Genshin Impact. They’ll add to the experience points of your character.

Adventurer’s Experience

It will reward you with 5,000 EXP, and it can be particularly useful if you’re traveling towards an unknown land.

You’ll obtain Adventurer’s Experience alongside Adventure and Expedition reward, or you can obtain it through Paimon’s Bargains.

You’ll also get Adventurer’s Experience when you unlock Ley Line Outcrops.

Hero’s Wit

Hero’s Wit will reward you with 20,000 EXP. These experience points are important for pilgrim travels through Teyvat and help you get close to Celestia.

You’ll gain this experience in Midsummer Courtyard, and alongside Random Event Reward.

Wanderer’s Advice

Wanderer’s Advice will give you 1,000 EXP. If you live in Teyvat or not, these experience points will be useful in either case scenario.

You’ll gain this experience in Midsummer Courtyard and alongside Adventure and Expedition Reward.

Character Ascension

These materials can be used to enhance the abilities of the characters once they are at their maximum level.

A character can utilize Ascension Material only if they share the same element. Traveler can only use a specific set of materials.

Agnidus Agate Chunk

Agnidus Agate Chunk has a craft type of Alchemy. It can be crafted using 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments.

It is dropped by level 60+ Anemo Hypostasis. You can also find it alongside level 60+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

Agnidus Agate Chunk can be used for Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Klee, and Xiangling characters.

Agnidus Agate Fragment

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It can be crafted using 3 Agnidus Agate Sliver. It is dropped by level 40+ Anemo Hypostasis.

You can also find it alongside level 40+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

Agnidus Agate Fragment can be used for Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Klee, and Xiangling characters.

Agnidus Agate Gemstone

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It can be crafted using 3 Agnidus Agate Chunks. It is dropped by level 75+ Anemo Hypostasis.

You can also find it alongside level 75+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

Agnidus Agate Gemstone can be used for Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Klee, and Xiangling characters.

Agnidus Agate Silver

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is dropped by Anemo Hypostasis.

You can also purchase it from the souvenir shop or find it alongside Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

Agnidus Agate Silver can be used for Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Klee, and Xiangling characters.

Basalt Pillar

It is dropped by level 30+ Geo Hypostasis and has a lot of Geo Energy.

Being the heaviest component of Geo Element, it helps Geo Hypostasis to get closer to the sky when it is raised.

It is not used for fights against enemies.

Basalt Pillar can be used for Chongyun, Kaeya, Ningguang, and Noelle characters.

Brilliant Diamond Chunk

It is used for the Traveler character, and it can be obtained alongside Adventure Rank Reward.

Brilliant Diamond Fragment

It is used for the Traveler character, and it can be obtained alongside Adventure Rank Reward.

Brilliant Diamond Gemstone

It is used for the Traveler character, and it can be obtained alongside Adventure Rank Reward.

Brilliant Diamond Silver

It is used for the Traveler character, and it can be obtained alongside Adventure Rank 15 Reward.

Cleansing Heart

It is dropped by level 30+ Oceanids. It is a drop of pure and eternal water, found deep within the lakes.

It can be used for Barbara character.

Everflame Seed

It gives of pyro energy, and it has the potential of burning down anything that grows from the ground.

It is dropped by level 30+ Pyro Regisvines, and can be used for Diluc and Xiangling characters.

Hoarfrost Core

It consists of pure Cryo elements. It is dropped by level 30+ Cryo Regisvines and can be used for Qiqi character.

Hurricane Seed

It is made up of Anemo energy. It is dropped by level 30+ Anemo Hypostasis.

It can be used for Amber, Bennett, Jean, Klee, Sucrose, Venti, and Xiao character.

Lightning Prism

It is used for repairing damaged elemental entities using Electro energy. It is dropped by level 30+ Electro Hypostasis.

It can be used for Beidou, Fischl, Keqing, Lisa, Razor, and Xingqiu characters.

Memory of Immovable Crystals

It is the star that went missing from the Talents of a Geo-affiliated Traveler.

It could be found alongside Archon Quest reward and Adventure Rank reward. It can be used for the Traveler character.

It will also help you unlock Geo constellations for the Traveler.

Memory of Roving Gales

It is the star that went missing from the Talents of an Anemo-affiliated Traveler.

It could be found alongside Archon Quest reward and Adventure Rank reward. You can also get it from the souvenir shop.

It can be used for the Traveler character.

It will also help you unlock Anemo constellations for the Traveler.

Prithiva Topaz Chunk

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is crafted using 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments. It is dropped by level 60+ Geo Hypostasis.

It can also be found alongside level 60+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

It can be used for Ningguang, and Noelle characters.

Prithiva Topaz Fragments

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is crafted using 3 Prithiva Topaz Silver.

It is dropped by level 40+ Geo Hypostasis.

It can also be found alongside level 40+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

It can be used for Ningguang, and Noelle characters.

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks. It is dropped by level 75+ Geo Hypostasis.

It can also be found alongside level 75+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

It can be used for Ningguang, and Noelle characters.

Prithiva Topaz Silver

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is dropped by Geo Hypostasis.

It can also be found alongside Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

You can get it from the souvenir shop as well.

It can be used for Ningguang, and Noelle characters.

Shivada Jade Chunk

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Shivada Jade Fragments. It is dropped by level 60+ Geo Hypostasis.

It can also be found alongside level 60+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

It can be used for Chongyun, and Kaeya characters.

Shivada Jade Fragment

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Shivada Jade Silver. It is dropped by level 40+ Geo Hypostasis.

It can also be found alongside level 40+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

It can be used for Chongyun, Qiqi, and Kaeya characters.

Shivada Jade Gemstone

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Shivada Jade Chunks. It is dropped by level 75+ Geo Hypostasis.

It can also be found alongside level 75+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

It can be used for Chongyun, and Kaeya characters.

Shivada Jade Silver

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is dropped by Geo Hypostasis. It can also be found alongside Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

You can get it from the souvenir shop as well.

It can be used for Chongyun, Qiqi, and Kaeya characters.

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is crafted using 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments.

It is dropped by level 60+ Electro Hypostasis.

It can be used for Beidou, Fischl, Keqing, Lisa, and Razor characters.

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is crafted using 3 Vajrada Amethyst SIlver. It is dropped by level 40+ Electro Hypostasis.

It can be used for Beidou, Fischl, Keqing, Lisa, and Razor characters.

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is crafted using 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks.

It is dropped by level 75+ Electro Hypostasis.

It can be used for Beidou, Fischl, Keqing, Lisa, and Razor characters.

Vajrada Amethyst Silver

It is dropped by Electro Hypostasis. It can be used for Beidou, Fischl, Keqing, Lisa, and Razor characters.

Varunada Lazurite Chunk

It has a craft type of Alchemy. It is crafted using 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment.

It is dropped by level 60+ Electro Hypostasis.

It can be used for Barbara, and Xingqiu characters.

Varunada Lazurite Fragment

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Varunada Lazurite Silver. It is dropped by level 40+ Electro Hypostasis.

It can be used for Barbara, and Xingqiu characters.

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunks. It is dropped by level 75+ Electro Hypostasis.

It can be used for Barbara, and Xingqiu characters.

Varunada Lazurite Silver

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is dropped by Electro Hypostasis. It can be found in the souvenir shop.

It can be used for Barbara, and Xingqiu characters.

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment.

It is dropped by level 60+ Anemo Hypostasis.

It can be used for Jean, Sucrose, Venti, and Xiao characters.

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Vayuda Turquoise Silver.

It is dropped by level 60+ Anemo Hypostasis.

It can be used for Jean, Sucrose, Venti, and Xiao characters.

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

It has a craft type of Alchemy.

It is crafted using 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks. It is dropped by level 75+ Anemo Hypostasis.

It can be used for Jean, Sucrose, Venti, and Xiao characters.

Vayuda Turquoise Silver

It is dropped by Anemo Hypostasis.

It can be obtained from the souvenir shop. It can be used for Jean, Sucrose, Venti, and Xiao characters.

Talent Level-up Materials

Just like Ascension Materials, these too are required to enhance the abilities of your characters.

Materials that are rare can be crafted with alchemy by combining materials that are readily available.

Dvalin’s Claw

This claw from the Dragon of the East can be obtained through level 75+ Stormterror Challenge.

Dvalin’s Sight

This too is obtained from level 75+ Stormterror Challenge.

Dvalin’s Tail Feather

This feather from the tail of the Dragon of the East can be obtained through level 75+ Stormterror Challenge.

Guide to “Prosperity”

You can obtain it from Taishan Mansion.

Ring of Boreas

You’ll obtain it alongside level 75+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

Spirit Box of Boreas

You’ll obtain it alongside level 75+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

Tail of Boreas

You’ll obtain it alongside level 75+ Wolf of the North Challenge Reward.

Teachings of “Prosperity”

You can obtain it from Taishan Mansion. You can also get it from the souvenir shop.