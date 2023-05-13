This Genshin Impact Big Business walkthrough will help you complete the mission “the Big Business” for Landa.

Along with its great story, the open-world Genshin Impact has a map laden with side missions such as Big Business that will have you exploring every nook and cranny of the game.

Genshin Impact Big Business

So, the mission is straightforward to follow. All you need to do is get three invoices that Landa has lost in certain areas. Markers show the locations of these on the screen.

One of the invoices is to the north of Dihua Marsh. The first invoice is very easy to find.

Look behind the house, just before the harbor to get it. Get it first, then head to get the one on the far left (look on the map).

The 2nd invoice is on an island. Getting to it is tricky but not too confusing. First, you need to select a location with the minimum distance between the mainland and the island.

Once you do it, walk into the water as far as you can without getting into swimming animation.

Use Kaeya to make an ice ramp for you to proceed a bit further on foot, jump and glide as far as you can before you start to swim.

For most areas, the island is far, and swimming there directly will result in drowning.

Once you get onto the island, the invoice can be found in a cave under the tower next to a chest.

The cave has enemies, but you can ignore them and just go on your way.

Once you get the 2nd invoice, just fast travel the nearest point to the 3rd one you can fast travel to.

Get to the 3rd invoice location and here, near the house, you will find an NPC named Bao’er.

Now, this NPC has managed to get the invoice before you and will only trade it with you in return for three Noctilucous Jades.

Just give three of these jades and get back to Landa. That’s it, quest completed.

Noctilucous Jades Locations

You need Noctilucous Jade to get the final invoice.

This is easier said than done because the jade is rare and unless you have been roaming all the world and exploring every cave you see, it is almost impossible that you might have it on you the first time you meet Bao’er.

So, in this part, let me tell you how to get Noctilucous Jades.

Head south-east of Wangshu Inn and towards the hidden palace domain.

Here, you’ll find a cave in the northern bay of the mainland. This is where you need to go to get the Noctilucous Jade.

The cave is difficult and has level 25 monsters along with Geo Slimes as well. You need to be fast and attentive if you wish to get to the jades.

Make sure you clear all enemies as Giant Dendro Slimes can summon regular slimes, making the fight tedious.

The best bet you have is to depend on Lisa, or any other ranged character.

Once you have finally cleared out the cave, head in deeper. As you head in deeper, you will notice blue rocks inside.

Break these rocks to get Noctilucous Jades. Fortunately, you find 3 of these here, making it enough for you to get the last invoice from Bao’er.

We hope you find this guide useful and helps you to complete the Big Business mission easily.