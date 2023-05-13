In this Genshin Impact Best Party Setups guide, we will explain some key rules you should follow while forming a team in Genshin Impact. We will also give you a few team examples as well.

Genshin Impact Best Party Setups

While Genshin Impact is essentially a PvE game that can be played with any set of characters and you’ll probably manage just fine.

But, seeing how detailed the combat and different elemental abilities and reactions are, you need to understand a few rules if you intend to make an all-rounder team for clearing some of the more difficult areas with ease.

Generating Energy

Inflicting damage, using your elemental skill, or simply slaying enemies generates orbs that are used to fill your character’s energy which lets them use their Elemental Burst abilities.

Some orbs have a designated element on them that grants more energy to the character of the corresponding element.

Seeing this, you should always make sure that your main Damage dealer and one support character are of the same elemental type.

If you have two characters of the same elemental type, that will enable Elemental Resonance as well. Elemental Resonance gives you certain buffs during combat.

For example, having two Pyro characters gives you 25% increased attack damage.

Elements and Reactions

Elements are a big part of Genshin Impact’s combat system and world.

Each element has a different reaction when paired with other elements that cause certain buffs and debuffs during combat.

For example, using Overload or Electro-Charged is beneficial in elemental damage teams as it lets you deal increased damage.

Super Conduct, on the other hand, reduces the enemy’s physical resistance which leaves them vulnerable for more elemental damage.

Having a character on your team that lets you create these elemental reactions is very helpful for the DPS character to deal more damage.

Dividing the Team into Roles

The best way to maximize a team’s overall effectiveness is to set roles for each character.

We like to break down our team into 3 key roles:

DPS

The main damage dealer of the team, responsible for leading the attack with Elemental Skill & Elemental Burst abilities and doing most of the dirty work when other characters are on cooldowns.

Support

This role is responsible for generating energy orbs for the DPS character so they can remain aggressive with quick recharges in-between.

The main support character should always be of the same elemental type as the DPS character.

Support characters can also create elemental reactions, buffs, and debuffs that weaken the enemies.

Having an Anemo support character on your team also helps a lot as Swirl attacks absorb other element’s properties and reduce the enemy’s resistance, making things a lot easier for the main damage dealer of the team.

Healer

This role is responsible for healing the whole team especially the DPS character as they keep taking damage on the front line.

It’s always a good idea to keep an Anemo healer in the team so they can act as a supporting character as well.

Forming a Team

Now that the basic rules are out of the way, the best way to start building a team is to find a character that you like and think will be appropriate for your playstyle as your main damage dealing character.

Once that character is decided, you already know that you require a supporting character of the same elemental type to create Elemental Resonance and additional orbs for the DPS character.

Another supporting character that can create Elemental Reactions such as Overload and Super Conduct.

And a healer (preferably be an Anemo character) who heals the whole team especially the main damage dealer.

Team Examples

The following are a few examples of balanced teams

Team#1

Razer: Main DPS (Electro)

Fischl: Support DPS / Energy Generation (Electro)

Kaeya: Support DPS / Elemental Reactions (Cryo)

Sucrose: Support DPS / Elemental Reactions (Anemo)

Team#2

Diluc: Main DPS ( Pyro)

Xiangling: Support DPS / Energy Generation (Pyro)

Venti: Support DPS / Elemental Reactions (Anemo)

Qiqi: Healer / Support DPS ( Cryo)

Team#3

Chongyun: Main DPS (Cryo)

Kaeya: Support DPS / Energy Generation/ Elemental Reaction (Cryo)

Traveler: Support DPS / Elemental Reaction (Anemo)

Jean: Healer / Elemental Reaction / Support DPS (Anemo)

Even though we have listed a few teams, you are free to make your unique team while keeping these rules in your mind.

So, form a team of your liking and start exploring the beautiful world of Genshin Impact!