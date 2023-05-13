How to Find and Use Anemo Sigils in Genshin Impact

Anemo Sigils are in-game money that you can gain while advancing through Genshin Impact. In this guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about finding the Anemo Sigils and using them.

Genshin Impact Anemo Sigils

You can trade Anemo Sigils for special items on your visit to Mondstadt.

These items can further help advance your characters with powerful upgrades you will need to survive on tougher adventures.

Anemo Sigils are very important for your progress in the game. You can get this currency by doing various tasks in territories close by Mondstadt.

A definite approach to get them is to visit Statues of the Seven or look around for chests in Mondstadt

How to use Anemo Sigils

You can use the Anemo Sigils to buy various items from the Mondstadt Souvenir shop.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

What’s especially important is to get your hands on the character ascension materials in the shop.

While you’ll still need the appropriate adventure and world rank to ascend characters, you need to have the appropriate materials to perform that ascension.

So, stocking up on materials using the sigils is a good idea.

Anemo Sigil Vendor

The items and mora you can buy using the Ameno Sigils at the Monstadt and Liyue Souvenir shops are listed below.

Items Cost Limit Agnidus Agate Sliver 10 6 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 10 6 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 10 6 Shivada Jade Sliver 10 6 Prithiva Topaz Sliver 10 6 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 10 6 Tile of Decarabian’s Tower 4 3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth 4 3 Bonds of the Dandelion Gladiator 4 3 Memory of Roving Gales 225 1 Northlander Sword Prototype 225 1 Mora x1,600 1 60 Mora x1,600 2 None

You will need these Slivers to advance and ascend your characters beyond level 20.