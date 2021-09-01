Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit Locations Guide

For the lucky few who rolled Baal in the latest Genshin Impact update, they’ll need to collect Amakumo Fruit, that where our guide comes in. In this guide, we’ll show you all the various locations of the Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact!

Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit Locations

Genshin Impacts latest update, Floating World Under the Moonlight is here! Among the slew of content introduced, comes Seirai Island and Baal, a five-star new character.

The Amakumo fruit is sprawled all over Seirai Island and you’ll need to collect them for Baal’s Ascension. But how do you get the Amakumo fruit? Read on to find out!

Where to get the Amakumo Fruit

The players can find the fruit all over Seirai Island, as it is present in large amounts. However, to get the fruit, you need to unlock Seirai Island first. To do so, get on the Wave rider and sail south of Kannazuka.

Here, you can collect as much as 90 Amakumo Fruits all around the region. Next, you can find the fruit around the Amakumo Peak in large amounts.

Here is an image showing the exact locations of Amakumo Fruit around Amakumo hill.

As you can see on the map above, you will find Amakumo fruit in large amounts around the hill.

So, move in the directions as shown by the map all around the hill to collect them. Players can identify the Amakumo fruit easily, as it is a blue plant with a pink fruit at the center.

After you collect all the Amakumo Fruits present around the peak, you can head towards Fort Hiraumi to collect 12 more of them.

Next, you can make your way towards the Koseki village to find 2 more Amakumo Fruits.

The markers on the map above show the Amakumo Fruits around the peak clearly. You need to head north of Koseki village to collect the Amakumo Fruit as shown on the map above.

As far as the Hiraumi Fort is concerned, you need to go northwest and northeast of the Hiraumi Fort. Note that the locations of Hiraumi Fort and Koseki village are marked by purple and green markers respectively.

Make sure that you make use of portals to speed up your journey, as you can encounter several enemies on Seirai Island.