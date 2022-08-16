Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Getting Immortals Fenyx Rising in August

The list of new Game Pass titles is expected to be released in the coming days, but it appears that one of them has already been made public on the game service. In addition to the previously planned Midnight Fight Express and Immorality, two games have appeared in the “Coming soon” section. Immortals Fenyx Rising and Commandos 3 – HD Remaster may soon be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Last month, a leaker, Aggiornamenti Lumia, predicted Immortals Fenyx Rising could be coming to Xbox Game Pass. However, he didn’t give a specific release date. He said it would just be available for PC, suggesting it may also launch on the cloud and consoles.

After that, there hasn’t been much buzz around this rumor. However, that changed when well-known Xbox user Idle Sloth published a screenshot of Immortals Fenyx Rising on Xbox Game Pass. According to the leak, the game will be available on August 30. If this information is accurate, Microsoft should make an announcement this week based on the usual schedule.

This would also support the strategy that has emerged in recent months when several Ubisoft games have been gradually added to the Xbox service. The most recent Ubisoft title for Game Pass is Ghost Recon Wildlands, although this might not be the last with the Immortals Fenyx Rising rumors.

Immortals Fenyx Rising has revealed on December 3, 2020, and is available on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch, and cloud services. The game follows the protagonist, who tries to stop the evil Typhon after escaping the underworld. According to the official description, “Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life.”

On the other hand, the Coming Soon section also includes Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, which has a release date of August 29. Players are transported to the ruthless European battlefields in Commandos 3 – HD Remaster.

For now, these games will come to Game Pass is just a rumor. So, all that remains to be done is to wait for official confirmation via the Xbox Wire newsletter.