Phil Spencer is Quite Excited About Future Microsoft Games

Anyone who’s been paying attention to Microsoft the past few years is aware that the company has been going on a rampage in terms of acquisitions. All of these new studios and the future Microsoft games they’ll be putting out have Phil Spencer very excited, as he said on the Same Brain podcast just yesterday.

Microsoft’s most recent acquisition (still in regulatory phase) announcement of Activision Blizzard earlier this year, hot on the heels of when the company was drowning in a sea of controversy due to various lawsuits and blown whistles about the interior affairs of the studio turned a lot of eyes in the industry. The company also acquired Zenimax Online Media, and thus Bethesda and all of its own studios, back in 2020.

Microsoft has previously said that it will be very hands-off with the studios that it acquires through these business dealings, allowing the studios to make games that they want to make, rather than ordering them to make something. This sort of approach has already worked well with Double Fine Productions, who made the Psychonauts games, releasing the long-awaited sequel in 2021.

The Activision acquisition is likely to produce similar results for other studios. Activision has acquired a number of studios itself over the past years, but has mainly been pushing them to focus on supporting Call of Duty, one of the company’s flagship franchises. This even extended to Toys for Bob, more famous for making the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy and the Spyro Reignited trilogy.

With Microsoft aiming to allow developers to focus on games they actually want to create, and all of the creativity that can come from such an agreement, future Microsoft games will hopefully end up entering a whole new level of great, especially with some of the games we’ve seen come out of newly-acquired studios since then, such as Arkane Studios’ upcoming game Redfall.