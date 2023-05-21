In this Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes Money Farming Guide, we will guide you on how you can farm money quickly in From the Ashes DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Money is an important factor to consider since you will require a lot of it to build your own village and manage it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes Money Farming

From the Ashes is the first official DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and puts you in charge of building and managing your own village.

You are an appointed bailiff now and you are to manage and build your village under the command of the king. The rest of the story goes along and you will be doing quests as you do normally.

We have detailed three different scenarios depending on your current situation in the game. Each scenario is based on your current financial situation so you can easily pick anyone that suits you and follow that method to increase your bank quickly.

Money Farming Method #1

The first method works if, at the current moment, your money reserves are well around the 40,000 mark. The name of the in-game currency is Groschen so you need to keep an eye on them since you will be using Groschen to purchase and build buildings for your village. If you have 40,000 Groschen, you must start with first building a Tavern.

A Tavern costs around 8,000 Groschen. Once your Tavern is up and running, it will grant you 205 Groschen every day. Now it is time to purchase some upgrades for the Tavern so that your daily income increases. Start with purchasing Brewery update. This will cost you 2,000 Groschen but will increase the daily profit to 505 every day.

Purchase the Beehives update later for 1500 Groschen. This will add 100 profit but requires 60 upkeep so your total profit will become 545 Groschens daily. Now build a Forge for 8000 Groschen.

This will add a solid 500 to the daily profit increasing it to 1045 Groschens daily. You can pick any upgrade for the Forge for 2000 Groschen to increase your daily profit to 1245 Groschen.

After the Forge, you must build a Bakery. It will cost you 4200 Groschen and you receive 250+80 from added Beehive upgrades that you have.

This increases your profit to 1575 Groschen daily. Buy the Drying Shed upgrade for the Bakery for 500 Groschen to add 85 to the daily profit making it 1660 Groschen daily.

Your next building must be the Stables. They will cost you 5000 Groschen with a yield of 140+35 from the Forge and +120 as Trader Income. This will increase your daily income to 1955 Groschen. Purchase the Saddler’s Equipment upgrade for 2000 Groschen to increase your daily profit to a hefty 2025 Groschen.

The total expense of all this is 33,200 Groschen but you can simply skip 17 days in the game and you will it all back quickly. Afterward, you can enjoy the profit and expand your village with the easy daily profit.

Money Farming Method #2

The second method is for you if your current bank is less than 20,000 Groschen. This method requires some wait time in between the building so this will take more time than the previous method.

Start with building a Tavern for 8,000 Groschen to increase your profit to 205 Groschen. Build the Brewery update for 2000 Groschen and wait for some days until you have collected around 15,000 Groschen. Once you have this amount, purchase the beehive upgrade for 1500 Groschen. This will increase your daily profit to 545 Groschen daily.

Now build a Forge for 8,000 Groschen. This will add a solid 500 to the daily profit increasing it to 1,045 Groschen daily. You can pick any upgrade for the Forge for 2,000 Groschen to increase your daily profit to 1,245 Groschen.

Once the upgrade is ready, wait for some more time until you have collected around 15,000 Groschen.

Next, build a Bakery. It will cost you 4,200 Groschen and you receive 250+80 from added Beehive upgrades that you have.

This increases your profit to 1,575 Groschen daily. Buy the Drying Shed upgrade for the Bakery for 500 Groschen to add 85 to the daily profit making it 1,660 Groschen daily.

Your next building must be the Stables. They will cost you 5,000 Groschen with a yield of 140+35 from the Forge and +120 as Trader Income.

This will increase your daily income to 1,955 Groschen. Purchase the Saddler’s Equipment upgrade for 2,000 Groschen to increase your daily profit to a hefty 2,025 Groschen.

The total expense is 33,200 Groschen that is equal to the previous method but this one requires more in-game time to complete since the initial investment is much less this time around. You will be able to get all the expenses back in 17 days if you decide to skip them in one go.

Method #3

This method is intended for people who have no money at the start of the game. We recommend if you have at least 8,000 Groschen, start with the tavern and follow the procedure above but increasing the in-game wait time so that the required money is collected. If you have less than 8,000 Groschen, start with building the Bakery for 4,200 Groschen.

This will make decrease your daily loss to -45 by adding 250 to your daily income. Next, build up the Drying Shed upgrade to add 500 to the profit and actually start earning money per day. Your current profit will be 85 Groschen. This is not much but it will gradually increase over time.

When you have collected enough Groschen, try to build a Beehive upgrade to increase your profit to 6- Groschen since they provide 80 Groschen but require 60 as upkeep.

Pass some in-game time until you can finally build a Tavern. Build the tavern and then gradually follow the procedure already explained above to increase your income gradually.

This concludes our Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes Money Farming Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!