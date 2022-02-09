Free DLC In The Works For Sifu, But No Multiplayer

Sifu, the recently released third-person martial arts brawler, has post-release content support in the works and that too for free.

Speaking with GamingBolt in a recent interview, marketing manager Felix Garczynski confirmed that developer SloClap has been working on additional content updates and that Sifu players can expect an announcement soon.

The same has been resonated on the PlayStation Blog as well where Garczynski pointed out “exciting plans for free content updates.”

Garczynski did not share any details about what kind of content will roll out for Sifu but players can keep their fingers crossed for new attack moves to try on new enemies in new levels.

SloClap furthermore wants players to know that there are no plans for any multiplayer support due to limited development resources. Sifu will remain single-player and dreams of players battling others in online martial arts matches will remain a dream.

“Sifu will remain single-player only,” said Garczynski. “We are an independent studio with limited means, and we wanted the team to focus on creating an immersive and distinctive single player experience. We do have additional content planned for post-launch though!”

Sifu follows a young matrial artist as he goes out to seek revenge on the people resonpsible for murdering his father. The player ages with each death, making them stronger but also susceptible to more damage. The gameplay can prove quite challenging as players must be familiar with their moves and the timing of each attack or parry.

Sifu is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.