Forza Horizon 5 Gets New Multiplayer Progression System

Take note that developer Playground Games has overhauled the multiplayer mode of Forza Horizon 5 with some new additions.

According to patch notes from earlier today, Horizon Open, the player-versus-player competitive mode of Forza Horizon 5, “has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay”.

The competitive overhaul arrives nearly five months after release. The new installment was developed with the intention to create a more friendly and casual racing environment. It was why Playground Games decided to not include a ranked multiplayer mode in Forza Horizon 5 despite Forza Horizon 4 featuring a dedicated ranked progression system.

The developer admitted at the time that players love ranked modes and ranked leagues, but their competitive nature often leads to toxicity, something Playground Games wanted to correct with Forza Horizon 5.

In addition to the new multiplayer progression system, the update has also added custom racing to Horizon Open to “allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI [performance index] class”. The custom mode will hence give players the freedom to specifically search for A-class country races for example.

Furthermore, the new update introduces more stability and performance improvements, including changes to the dirty air aerodynamic effect to “reduce the amount of total downforce lost due to dirty air and improves the total aerodynamic balance distribution when following closely another car” when driving fast.

Forza Horizon 5 was released last November to critical acclaim, enjoying the biggest launch ever recorded for an Xbox Game Studios game in history. More than 10 million players were recorded in the first week alone, surpassing 15 million following the first two months of release.

Forza Horizon 5 and its beautiful, fictional representation of Mexico is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.