Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Upgrade Bench Locations Guides

Finding good loot in Fortnite can be hard and not having good loot can mean the difference between life and death. So here, we’ve listed the locations of all the Upgrade Benches in Fortnite and how to use them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Upgrade Bench Locations

Most players struggle to find good loot in Fortnite and this become the bane of many of the players. So, in Chapter 3 Season 1, Fortnite got Upgrade benches to help players turn their trash into treasure!

Uses of Upgrade Benches

These Upgrade Benches allow players to upgrade the rarity and power of their weapons in the game, and you can use any low rarity weapon and boost it to any rarity level. You can upgrade a Common weapon to even Legendary.

Weapon Upgrade Prices

To upgrade your weapon, you pay in Gold. The upgrade pricing starts at 200 Gold, and an additional 100 Gold is added to the price for every rarity tier you upgrade.

For example, it takes 200 to go from Common to Uncommon, but 300 Gold to go from Uncommon to Rare and 400 to go from Rare to Epic and so on. This means, you need a total of 900 Gold to go from Common to rare.

Upgrade Bench Locations

There is a limited number of benches in the game, a total of 18 benches are present in each match. You need at least one gun in your inventory to use them, but on a single bench you can do as many upgrades as possible.

When you have enough gold, you can head to any of the following benches to upgrade your weapons:

Camp Cuddle Bench: The bench is in an auto body shop west of Camp Cuddle.

The bench is in an auto body shop west of Camp Cuddle. Chonker’s Speedway Bench #1: It is in the smaller garage on the north end of Chonker’s Speedway.

It is in the smaller garage on the north end of Chonker’s Speedway. Chonker’s Speedway Bench #2: This one is in the larger garage on the south end of Chonker’s Speedway.

This one is in the larger garage on the south end of Chonker’s Speedway. Condo Canyon Bench: Look in the auto body shop north of Condo Canyon.

Look in the auto body shop north of Condo Canyon. Coney Crossroads Bench: The bench is found next to the gas station on the east end of Coney Crossroads.

The bench is found next to the gas station on the east end of Coney Crossroads. Frosty Fields Bench: It is in the auto body shop east of Frosty Fields.

It is in the auto body shop east of Frosty Fields. Greasy Grove Bench: It is on the first floor of the beach house, west of Greasy Grove.

It is on the first floor of the beach house, west of Greasy Grove. Island Upgrade Bench: Look on the largest island to the east, inside of an outpost.

Look on the largest island to the east, inside of an outpost. Logjam Lumberyard Bench: Look on the first floor of Logjam Lumberyard’s factor building.

Look on the first floor of Logjam Lumberyard’s factor building. Loot Lake Bench: Located behind the gas station west of Loot Lake.

Located behind the gas station west of Loot Lake. Rocky Reels Bench #1: Behind the gas station south of Rocky Reels.

Behind the gas station south of Rocky Reels. Rocky Reels Bench #2: It is in the lone building in the top-left of Rocky Reels.

It is in the lone building in the top-left of Rocky Reels. Sanctuary Bench: Found on the Southwest of Sanctuary, inside of a body shop.

Found on the Southwest of Sanctuary, inside of a body shop. Sleepy Sound Bench: In an auto body shop north of Sleepy Sound.

In an auto body shop north of Sleepy Sound. The Daily Bugle Bench: East of The Daily Bugle, inside of an auto body shop.

East of The Daily Bugle, inside of an auto body shop. The Joneses Bench: Northeast of The Joneses, inside of an auto body shop.

Northeast of The Joneses, inside of an auto body shop. Turbine Bench: On the snowy island in the bottom-left of the map, inside the power plant building.

On the snowy island in the bottom-left of the map, inside the power plant building. Washout Warf Bench: North of Lumberyard, near a truck and a pile of lumber.

Here is a handy map to help you out: