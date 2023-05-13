Fortnite Survivors Guide – How to Find Survivors

In this Fortnite Survivors Guide, we will show you how to find the survivors in the game. Fortnite is now available in Early Access and it seems like the game is full of tons of collectibles. Survivors are one of the more valuable collectibles so we have made this Fortnite Survivors Guide so that we can show exactly how you can find and add all of the survivors in the game.

Finding survivors unlock many benefits for you so it vital that you try to find as many survivors as you can in the game. This Fortnite Survivors Guide will tell you how to find all Survivors in each mission so you can get the People collectible.

Fortnite Survivors Guide

Fortnite Survivors Guide details everything that you need to know about finding all the survivors in the game.

How to find the Survivors

Fortnite has a large number of things to collect and one of these collectibles are the survivors. In every mission, there are a certain number of survivors that you need to find.

Finding these survivors is not a complicated thing in any manner. To find these survivors, all you need to do is completely explore the map. By completely exploring the map, you will unlock the content hidden in the map and as you continue to do so, you will eventually end up completely exploring the map. As you explore the map, you will find survivors here and there in random locations. A blue icon on the map will represent them.

As soon as you see a blue icon on the map, head over to it and you will locate a survivor. As you come near to the survivor, you will also hear them calling out for help so this is another great way to make sure that you are nearing a survivor. These survivors are of great help to you.

Every survivor will grant you a People collectible as a reward. This reward can be claimed from the reward crate at the end of every mission. This can be used in various ways such as transforming your heroes, survivors, and defenders. Hence, you must try to save as many survivors as possible. The more survivors you save, the more People collectible you get and more you can upgrade your people. Survivors are not just mere collectibles; they also give you great bonuses.

This concludes our Fortnite Survivors Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!