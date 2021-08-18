Fortnite’s Apparently Getting Morty And Will Smith Skins

There have surprisingly been back-to-back leaks about a couple of new skins potentially making their way towards Fortnite.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Fortnite leaker and data-miner HYPEX claimed that the player-base can expect to get their hands on Morty and Will Smith skins in the coming days.

Morty will apparently not appear in Fortnite alone. He will be piloting an exo-suit in order to fulfill his hitbox requirements which every character has to meet in the game. Will Smith on the other hand will be wearing his outfit from Bad Boys.

While the source in question has proved to be highly accurate in the past, it goes without saying that fans should keep their expectations in check and take the new Morty and Will Smith skins with a grain of salt. Both skins however are said to be landing before the start of the next season.

UPCOMING Rick & Morty "Get Schwifty" EMOTE! (Thanks to @Not0fficer for the help again!) This emote can be done alone & in a group! pic.twitter.com/n4u6N9q6N2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

It has been a rather eventful week for the Fortnite community in terms of rumors and leaks. Epic Games for starters is said to be also adding a new Chris Helmsworth skin to top off its real-life celebrity lineup. Epic Games was also said to be switching Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in the coming months but has now pushed those plans ahead for the ninth season somewhere in 2022.

Fortnite will conclude its ongoing seventh season on September 12, 2021. With each season lasting around three months, the player-base can expect the game to be running on Unreal Engine 5 within the first half of 2022 at the earliest.