Fortnite Shadow and Ghost Dropbox Locations Guide

As we all know Fortnite Week 4 is here, presenting to us a rundown of new TNTina challenges and the chance to unlock the Ghost or Shadow variation for TNTina. This guide will give you all the Fortnite Shadow and Ghost Dropbox Locations to finish the challenge.

Fortnite Shadow and Ghost Dropbox Locations

Subsequent to reaching Battle Pass tier 22 and completing at least 18 of the TNTina’s Trial Challenges, players will now have the option to destroy a couple of Shadow or Ghost Dropboxes to unlock a special dark or light skin variant.

You can destroy Shadow boxes to get a white design or Ghost Dropboxes to get a darker one.

You should simply destroy two of the Shadow or Ghost Dropboxes with an explosive weapon while using TNTina skin to unlock light or darker skin variant.

As you know we just have to destroy two of the Shadow or Ghost dropboxes, so we just provide three locations of both the dropboxes in detail.

Shadow Dropbox Locations

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Location 1: On the western edge of Salty Springs close to a blue house.

Location 2: In northwest Holly Hedges, in an open area with some benches and a crosswalk.

Location 3: In western Sweaty Sands you can find it in an open parking lot.

You can also find Shadow dropboxes in:

Steamy Stacks

Pleasant Park

Slurpy Swamp

Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Ghost Dropbox Locations

Location 1: Here in Holly Hedges, opposite a vehicle that resembles a taxi.

Location 2: In southwest Pleasant Park enclosed by a little picket fence close to a bus stop.

Location 3: In upper east Pleasant Park, almost close to a car by a stop sign.

You can also find Ghost Dropboxes in: