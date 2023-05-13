Fortnite Season 8 Week 7 Challenges Guide – Free and Battle Pass Challenges

Fortnite Week 7 Challenges of the Season 8 have just been released. These challenges are fairly confusing and tough compared to the previous ones thus this Week 7 Challenges Guide will help you to ace these challenges. Our guide will also explain the most efficient and quick ways of completing each challenge to help you earn Battle Stars and level up the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Season 8 Week 7 Challenges

Our Fortnite Week 7 Challenges Guide will help you learn all about finding and completing all the Season 8 Week 7 Challenges.

Damage Opposing Players While Riding a Zipline

To complete this challenge, first, we’ve to figure out the places which have a zipline. It also needs to be a place where people drop often.

The best places to complete this challenge could be the far-end areas of the map like the west or even the northeast areas.

The perfect area would be Frosty Flights, as a lot of people drop at this location and you could target them at the start of the match when most of the players would be unarmed.

Visit Junk Junction and the Block in a Single Match

This challenge has less action. As soon as the game starts, you’ve to pick up a weapon and shield. You don’t really need to a high-end weapon but it should be enough to counter an enemy player in need of emergency.

This challenge is all about time, as you’ve to visit two locations in a single game. Find the right equipment, get a car, hop on, drive like a maniac, and explore both the locations ignoring any enemy you encounter during your journey.

Damage Opposing Players With the Pickaxe

In this challenge, you just have to inflict 100 damage on your enemy. Many players believe that this challenge is really difficult and time-consuming, as you have to engage the enemy with the Pickaxe.

However, do note that to complete this challenge, you just have to knock down an enemy with your standard firearm. While your enemy is knocked out, finish him off with your Pickaxe inflicting damage of 100.

Eliminate Opponents in Different Named Locations

In this challenge, you’ve to take out 5 enemies in different locations but you don’t have to do all this massacre in a single game. The trick is to try to land at locations that you know very well. Find a weapon fast, play slow but try not to die.

The best time is the beginning of the game when your enemy might be unarmed. Finish off anyone who’s running for his life or trying to find a weapon. This challenge has more luck than tricks. If you’ve luck on your side, you’ll find the weapon first.

Deal Damage to Players From Above

This challenge is exactly what it sounds like. You’ve to inflict 500 damage to your enemies. The condition is that you should be at a higher position than your enemy which means you can attack from a mountain or you can out-build your enemy.

Search Chests at Loot Lake or Snobby Shores

In this challenge, you’ll have minimal action and a lot of exploring. Basically, you’ve to open seven chests in this challenge. The trick is to land as far as the path of the Battle Bus as you can which will help you search peacefully without any resistance.

Snobby Shores and Lazy Lagoon are the recommended locations to land in order to open the seven chests and complete the challenge.

Visit Pirate Camps in a Single Match

Week 7, like other weeks, also has a Pirate Camp challenge. Don’t worry! It won’t be boring or confusing this time as we have got you covered. There’re seven locations on the map at which the pirates have built a fort.

To complete this challenge, you’ll have to visit three random pirate positions in a single game.

Finding a Pirate Camp isn’t that hard as it’s like a fort with infrastructure in a really bad state along with a dark flag on top of the fort which has a sea monster on it. Pirate Camp locations include: