Fortnite Season 8 Week 1 Challenges Guide – How to Complete All Challenges

Season 8 of Fortnite has finally arrived and it has brought a whole new set of Weekly Challenges. The map has added two new locations i.e. Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps that both emerge from the Volcanic Eruption.

In addition to the Free and Battle Pass categories, challenges now have Party Assist that allows players to finish challenges with teammates. The full list of challenges is below:

Season 8, Week 1 Free Challenges

Visit all Pirate Camps – 5 Battle Stars

Search Chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Deal damage with a Shotgun and an Explosive Weapon in a single match – 1 Battle Star

Stage 2: Deal damage with a Pistol and an Assault Rifle in a single match – 1 Battle Star

Final Stage: Deal damage with a Submachine Gun and Sniper Rifle in a single match – 1 Battle Star

Season 8, Week 1 Battle Pass Challenges

Visit a Giant Face in the Desert, the Jungle and the Snow – 5 Battle Stars

Use a Volcano Vent in different matches – 5 Battle Stars

Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive Weapon – 10 Battle Stars

Deal Damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent – 10 Battle Stars

Some new skins that have been leaked, such as the Banana Skin.