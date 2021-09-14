We will be guiding you on how to complete Torin’s Monster Research Questline in Fortnite Season 8. This questline requires you to complete a few steps, and we’ll be walking you through all of them.

Fortnite Season 8 Torin’s Monster Research Questline

Fortnite Season 8 has started and has brought a fresh wave of new questlines to follow and level up your battlepass.

One such questline is for Torin’s Monster Research. To start the quest, go and talk to Torin near Corny Crops, and she will hand you a quest that has 5 stages

Enter the Sideways

The first stage requires you to enter the Sideways. To do that, you need to go to Corny Corps and enter the giant orange bubble. As soon as you enter that bubble, the first stage will be completed.

Collect a Sideways Weapon

Wait for the next match and find the Sideway’s location on the map. Go to it and once you are inside, look around and pick up any weapon you can find to complete the second stage of Torin’s quest. These weapons can be easily found either on the ground or inside chests.

Damage Players with the Sideways Weapon

For the third stage of this quest, you need to inflict 100 damage to another player using any weapon you pick inside that bubble. This is very basic and shouldn’t need further explanation.

Eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways

Head back inside the bubble and start looking for cube monsters. They should start to chase you aggressively as soon as you get closer to them. To complete the fourth stage, you need to kill 10 of these cube monsters.

Complete a Sideways Encounter

You need to complete a full Sideways Encounter. These encounters are marked with red/purple rifts on the map, and you can head over to any one of them.

Once you reach the location, the encounter will start automatically, and now all you have to do is survive and push the monsters back. Keep them at bay and defeat them as swiftly as possible.

Once you defeat all of them, the encounter will conclude, and Torin’s Monster Research questline will also be completed.