How to Unlock the Carnage Skin in Fortnite Season 8

The all-new Season 8 of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 comes packed with endless adventures, with players now being able to get their hands on Marvel’s Carnage skin as well. In this guide, we will be getting you up to speed and help you Unlock the Carnage Skin in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 Carnage Skin

With the release of Season 8 of Fortnite, a new crossover skin has been added. Enter Carnage, the gristly villain Symbiot from Venom. Acquiring the Carnage skin is a rigorous process in itself, so prepare yourself as you’ve got a lot of grinding to do!

First off, what you need to do is to buy the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass.

Once you have done that, you’ll need to grind your way to Level 90 or claim 90 rewards in the Battle Pass. The best way you can fulfill either of these conditions is to overcome matches and weekly challenges.

Anyhow, once you have either reached Level 90 or claimed at least 90 rewards, you will be granted access to Page 10 of the rewards section in the Battle Pass. Now, buy all the Carnage cosmetics, with your final purchase being Carnage skin for 9 Battle Stars.

It’s also worth mentioning that with the outing of Season 8 Battle Pass, you can also obtain other items like a glider, contrail, pickaxe, and matching black bling.