Fortnite Season 7 Week 14 Challenges Guide

The end of Fortnite’s Season 7 Week 14 is nigh and with this week comes challenges centered around the alien race that is attempting to colonize the vibrant game world of Fortnite. So, prepare yourselves for the inevitable battle and collect whatever reward you need to with this Week’s Epic and Legendary quests before it’s all gone!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 14 Challenges

The Legendary Challenges will go live around 10 am EST/3 pm BST on September 8, 2021, and Epic Challenges released the following day on September 9, 2021. These challenges are issued by Doctor Slone to prep the players for Operation Sky Fire so expect the challenges to be a gateway for the future event.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 14 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP

Pretty simple, located near any bus station will be a payphone. Interact with it and you will gain Dr.Sloan’s orders directly. Here is a map to help you along the way.

Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP

Find three NPC’s and warn them regarding the upcoming danger of the Aliens. There is no specific NPC that you need to target so go up to anyone who is near to your location and interact with them in order to complete the challenge.

Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP

A bit of a tedious task but nothing too hard to accomplish. Travel to Pleasant Park, Dirty Docks or Misty Meadows to plant 4 warning signs on the area. There will be translucent placeholders visible for you to interact with thus making it easier for you to find them.

Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP

For this challenge, you need to shut down any 2 Radar Dishes hence you need to travel to two separate Satellite Stations. Once you reach the location, find a large radar dish and underneath it you will find a transformer that you need to interact with in order to shut it down. Here is a map to help you with the locations

Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP

Apparently, the mole has activated the bomb too quickly, you need to disarm and disrupt the operation. The location of this bomb is in the warehouse at the Corny Complex. In order to disarm it, you need to find and interact with, either a monitor or display, which you can find underground.

Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP

A continuation of the last challenge, you need to confront the mole whose name you will find out to be Maven. Travel to the Satellite Station near Craggy Cliffs and enter the largest building from the roof by gliding inside. Within the building, you can find Maven idling about, interact with her to complete the quest.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 14 Epic Challenges

Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character (0/1) – 30,000 XP

To purchase the rift, speak to Beast Boy, Bunker Jonesy or Rick Sanchez. After you are given the rift, simply activate it to gain your 30,000 XP instantly.

Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (0/4) – 30,000 XP

Corny Complex is the ideal location to find foraged items. You need to simply find 4 of these items, destroy the table they are resting on to collect the items and gain your XP.

Destroy alien eggs (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Pretty self-explanatory, travel to Holly Hatchery or the Durr Burger Restaurant’s Basement to find these alien eggs in abundance. Destroy them to accomplish this challenge.

Eliminate an attached alien parasite (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Grab your friend for this particular challenge because you want to kill an alien parasite that is attached to its host. On the locations mentioned above, allow these eggs to hatch and latch onto your partner before killing them to complete this challenge.

Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP

To complete this challenge, you need to first collect fireflies which can be found near the trees bordering Holly Hatchery or at the Scenic Spot to the North of Corny Complex. After that you can start your arson ventures at Holly Hatchery or Corny Complex and launch the fireflies at 25 structures to finish this challenge.

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/150) – 30,000 XP

Jump inside a car (UFOs or Motorboats can work as well) and deal 150 damage on an opponent. You can either collide your car with an enemy’s body or peek outside the car with a weapon in hand in order to deal damage.

Pop tires on IO vehicles (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Feeling deviant, are we? For this challenge travel to any Satellite Station (map locations mentioned above) to easily find an IO Vehicle and just aim at the tires with your weapons then shoot!