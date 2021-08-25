Fortnite Season 7 Week 12 Challenges Guide

Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to an end, and Week 12 is just around the corner. Week 12 will offer its all-new Legendary quests on Wednesday, followed by the Epic quest 24 hours later. In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete Fortnite Season 7 Week 12 Challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 12 Challenges

These quests are much more significant if you want to upgrade your battle pass for the season. These quests are also crucial if you want to get the Black Suit Superman skin before the season is over. Let’s not forget the XP among the perks.

This guide will assist you in getting a head start before the FN Season 7 Week 12 quests go live. Let’s dig right into how do to finish these quests.

Season 7 Week 12 Legendary Quests

There are a total of 6 Legendary Quests in the Fortnite Season 7 Week 12.

Get Sloane’s Orders from a Payphone

Craft a Weapon with Alien Nanites

Destroy Target Dummies with IO Weapon

Books on Explosions

Deploy Scanners in the Alien Biome

Collect three Alien Devices, and Activate the Countermeasure Device Underneath Corny Complex

Get Slone’s Orders From a Payphone

The first quest, as usual, is related to the Slone. If you obtain Slone’s orders from the payphone, you will gain 15,000 XP. Payphones can be found at gas stations, and in Misty Meadows on the western side.

Craft a Weapon With Alien Nanites

To complete the second challenge, you must create a weapon from alien nanites. You’ll find one near the payphone. All you have to do is look for an AR-SMG Sniper or pistol.

Going into Team Rumble is recommended because the loot is much better there, especially if you want to get an alien nanite. You can also purchase one from Rick Sanchez in the Lowa base east of Weeping Woods.

Once you find a weapon, use it to craft the item you require, a smaller hammer icon will appear above it. Use the crafting base to transform it into an alien weapon and complete the quest to earn 45000 XP.

Destroy Target Dummies with IO Weapon

You are required to kill four target dummies with IO Weapons. So, grab a Railgun or Pulse rifle first. Make your way to the weeping woods to the south of the table, behind the toilet building, two targets can be found.

Shoot them with your IO weapon and head to the next location. It is advised to visit Slurpee Swamp. Two more target dummies can be found inside the swamp south of Slurpee.

We expect that there will be more locations, but these four are close together and sufficient to complete the challenge. Simply hover over the quest once it appears, and the markers will appear on your map.

Books on Explosions

As the name implies, you must locate books on explosions. Each of the two specific spots, Dirty Docks, and Steamy Stacks, holds one book.

To begin with, at Dirty Docks, there is a waste container against the low wall near the Salsa Spawn and the Big Cranes. The first book can be found next to the container. Simply grab it.

Next, go to Steamy Stacks, there is a building marked with the number three on the south side. When you enter through the back door, you’ll run into the second book.

It’s right next to the stairs and some wooden boxes. Grab the book to finish the quest and earn 30,000 XP.

Deploy Scanners in the Alien Biome

You must deploy scanners twice in Alien Biome to complete this challenge. Choose any two purple zones on the island and interact with the blue translucent object there. This action will deploy the scanner.

Because they are adjacent to one other, the purple zone, at the top of the hills near Corny Complex, and on the opposite side of the blue steel bridge near Pleasant Park, are recommended.

Collect three Alien Devices, and Activate the Countermeasure Device Underneath Corny Complex

The final legendary quest requires you to collect three alien devices then activate the countermeasure device underneath the Corny Complex. There are some interesting things about this final location.

In replay mode, a big pillar has become invisible and you’re looking into a hole in the ground and the ceiling. Close to this pillar, there’s a computer you might be able to interact with.

Anyways, because the objects and their locations are yet to be revealed so, you’ll have to wait until Wednesday for the final legendary quest. It is expected that their location will show up on the map once the challenges come out.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 12 Epic Quests

There are a total of 7 Legendary Quests in the Fortnite Season 7 Week 12 Challenges.

Deal Damage to Saucers Piloted by Opponents

Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez

Damage the Opponents with Alien Weapons

Deal Damage with an Alien Parasite Attached

Purchase from Vending Machines

Search for Ammo Boxes at Dirty Docks

Hunt Wildlife

Deal Damage to Saucers Piloted by Opponents

You need to inflict damage to saucers piloted by opponents. Going to the purple areas will suffice, in there you can find the trespassers are flying around in their saucers and because they are more or less of an opponent to you and it should count for the quest.

Deal 300 damage to the saucer to complete the challenge.

Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez

Defying Dish is the location east of Weeping Woods it’s the IO base with NPC Rick Sanchez and you only have to deliver one saucer to this location to complete the quest.

You can get a saucer from the Spawns on the island. The closest saucer is the one at the Durr Burger Restaurant west of Weeping Woods. From there, you only have to fly 700 meters to complete this challenge

Damage the Opponents with Alien Weapons

To complete this challenge, it is recommended to go to Holly Hatchery. You can easily find a number of trespassers walking around there. Deal damage of 150 and get 30,000 XP in return.

Deal Damage with an Alien Parasite Attached

While being at Holly hatchery equip an alien parasite and deal 150 damage on another trespasser. The reward for this quest is 30,000 XP.

Purchase from Vending Machines

This is a pretty straightforward quest. All you need to do is buy any three items from the vending machine outside any gas station and get 30,000 XP.

Search for Ammo Boxes at Dirty Docks

For this quest, you need to search for 5 ammo boxes at Dirty Docks. Since they are scattered all over the place you will have to bother looking for them. Destroy the wooden crates because some boxes might be beneath them.

Hunt Wildlife

The final epic quest of the coming week requires you to eliminate wildlife. To complete the task, kill three wolves, boars, or chickens. It’s a good place to look for wildlife near Corny Complex and Pleasant Park.