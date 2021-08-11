Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Season 7, without a question one of the best seasons to date, is approaching its 10th week, and the week 10 challenges are just around the corner. In this guide, we will help you complete all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 10 challenges and unlock the Superman skin in the process.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges

The Legendary Quests for Week 10 of Fortnite Season 7 will be accessible on August 11th, followed by the Epic Quests exactly after 24 hours.

They’ll be a delight and shouldn’t take long to complete. This guide will assist you in completing all of the challenges for FN Season 7 Week 10 and earning a lot of XP to level up your seasonal Battle Pass

Week 10 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone

As always, the first quest of Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 is a simple one. Acquire the Slone’s orders for the payphone and you’ll be rewarded with 15,000 XP. There are multiple pay phones around the map, commonly around gas stations.

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site

This one is probably one of the easiest challenges, simply head to the Slurpy Swap abduction site and deal any amount of damage to an opponent and get the reward of 45,000 XP.

Collect a Grab-itron

To find a Grab-itron, look on Abductors or on the Mothership, although they may also be found in simple chests or among the loot of fallen enemies. Doing so you’ll get 30,000 XP.

Visit an Abductor

Before boarding on the Battle Bus, you can see multiple Abductors on the map. Simply drop on any one of them to gain 30,000 XP.

Placing Video Cameras at different landing Ship Locations

To complete this challenge, you must visit 3 distinct sites this week at least once to get 30,000 XP. You can do all three locations in one go but it’s not compulsory.

First, go to Retail Row and set up a video camera on the southern hillside facing down on the town. Afterward, head towards Lazy Lake and position the camera on the northern hillside looking down on the town.

From there move southwest towards Misty Meadows and place the camera at the far east end on the northern hillside.

Placing a camera in all three locations in any sequence will accomplish this task and bring you one step closer to completing the Week 10 challenges.

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership

The final legendary quest requires you to visits the Slurp Factory inside the Mothership. Form Wednesday the Slurp Factory will be on the Mothership instead of the map.

All you have to do now is wait beneath the abductor until it abducts everyone within its green tractor beam’s range. As a reward, you will get 30,000 XP.

Week 10 Epic Quests

Use the Grab-itron or Saucer’s Abductor Beam to Deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm

Pilot the UFO inside the big red barn in the Corny Complex, because it is the fastest way to Use the Grab-itron or saucer’s abductor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm.

Use the tractor beam to lift any of the nearby tractors and deliver it to the Hayseed’s Farm across the river and get a reward of 30,000 XP.

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull (200)

Travel 200 meters in an Inflate-A-Bull and earn 30,000 XP. One can be found inside any chest or purchased from Rick.

Visit Guardian Towers (3)

There are six Guardian towers scattered across the island, you must visit any three of them to get 30,000 XP. Choose any three you find easy. This challenge can be completed swiftly using a UFO or other vehicle.

Catch a gun while fishing

Go fishing at any fishing spot. The loot from fishing is random, so you’ll most likely find a gun after a few tries. Any gun will do. The reward for this quest is 30,000 XP.

Outlast opponents (200)

To complete this quest, just stay alive by any means until you outlast a total of 200 opponents. To do so, you must play at least three matches. You will gain 30,000 XP for completing this quest.

Eliminations at close range

Eliminate a player at a close range or within 10 meters distance to get 30,000 XP. An SMG or Shotgun is best suited for this purpose.

Damage Doctor Slone (50)

Doctor Slone is an IO Leader locked up at Corny Complex in a secret bunker. She is a tough boss to defeat. Lucky you! Dealing a total of 50 damage will get the quest done. Completing this quest will get you 30,000 XP.