How to Visit Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places in Fortnite Season 7

One of the new week 4 quests added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 requires players to do a bit of legwork and visit some places. This legendary quest in Fortnite Season 7 asks players to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places, three of them to be precise, across the FN Chapter 2 island.

Fortnite Season 7 Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places

In this week’s Legendary Quest, Farmer Steel has gone missing and now it’s up to you to track him. To do that you need to backtrack and visit some of his favorite places with the hope of finding him. And also find out if maybe his disappearance is connected to the recent alien invasion or is it purely coincidental.

Farmer Steel’s favorite places are scattered in all directions and you need to visit these locations to continue your search for him. We will be pinpointing them below for your convenience.

Flopper Pond northeast of Dirty Docks

northeast of Dirty Docks The Pizza Pit near Corny Complex

near Corny Complex Lake Canoe southwest of Dirty Docks

Flopper Pond is one of Farmer Steel’s favorite locations and it is located between Holly Hedges and Boney Burbs. You can easily spot the place as it has a small pond, a jetty, and a house nearby.

The Pizza Pit is another one of Steel’s frequented spots which has a huge tomato on its roof so it will be very easy to spot if you head northeast from Corny Complex. The Pizza Pit is between Corny Complex and Steamy Stacks.

Lastly, you can find Lake Canoe near the bottom right side of the map, north of Retail Row. As soon as you visit these places, you’ll be awarded 30,000 XP which is going to help you with the Battlepass Grind. Keep in mind that this is only the first quest related to Farmer Steel. We might have to do a few more quests until he is found.