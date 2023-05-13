It is the Halloween season and Fortnite is one of the games that updates itself with its surroundings. We are excited to announce the Week 4 of Season 6 for Fortnite Challenges in this Fortnite Season 6 Week 4 Challenges Guide that is filled with unique content and challenges that will keep you excited all week long.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 4 Challenges

The 4th week of Season 6 of Fortnite, being centered on Halloween has a lot of crazy content for you folks.

Remember that collecting 10 Battle Stars unlocks one additional tiers and getting to higher tiers rewards you with cosmetics and XP Boosts. So much fun! Here is what you can do this week around:

Port-a-Fort | Port-a-Fortress

You need to find and use a Port-a-Fort or a Port-a-Fortress in five different matches. Completing this challenge will grant you five Battle Stars.

Ammo Boxes

Scavenge ammo boxes from all the seven named locations to complete this challenge. You will be rewarded with five Battle Stars.

Who’s There?

Ring the doorbell of houses with an opponent inside each house in three different matches to earn this. You will get 10 Battle Stars for doing this. Its rating is hard.

Greasy Grove

Land at Greasy Grove to complete this easy challenge. Do note that you will need a Battle Pass to do this challenge. You will earn one Battle Star for this challenge completion.

Just Dance

Dance on top of the Clock Tower location on the map to complete this challenge. You can dance by using the Emote button and selecting a dance.

You get one easy Battle Star for this challenge’s completion. Do note that you will need a Battle Pass to do this challenge.

Shooting Gallery

Fortnite has introduced Shooting Gallery, a new game mode, with this week’s update. In Shooting Gallery, the game teaches you how to aim better. There is something for you veterans in Shooting Gallery too.

Get a score of three or more at different Shooting Galleries around the map five (5) times to complete this. Do note that you will need a Battle Pass to do this challenge. You will receive 10 Battle Stars for doing this challenge. Its rating is hard.

Corrupted Areas

Kill three enemies near any of the Corrupted Areas around the map. If you can do so, you will be handsomely rewarded with 10 Battle Stars. Do note that you will need a Battle Pass to do this challenge. Its rating is hard.

That is all for our small Fortnite Guide for Week 4 of Season 6. This week was indeed a fun week and we had fun writing about it. We will be sure to add more content as we get more information on these challenges.

Until then, peace out and have fun with your friends!