In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 Challenges Guide, we will briefly discuss all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that came with the 3rd Week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 Challenges

The 3rd Week of Fortnite Season 6 is here with a brand-new set of challenges to grind to rank up your Fortnite Season 6 Battlepass.

This week’s challenges will require you to take flight with chickens, hunt dangerous enemies, and go fishing, among other tasks.

Here is a list of challenges in Week 3 of Fortnite.

Epic Challenges

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt a chicken

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Most of these Epic challenges are pretty basic and straightforward and don’t require much explanation.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

To fly 20 meters with a chicken, simply grab a chicken and take it to the spire tower. Now jump off the tower and fly with the chicken to gain the most distance.

To catch fish, you should queue up for a match of Team Rumble and head towards Stealthy Stronghold.

Be sure to look for a fishing rod in the neighboring areas, as fishing rods are pretty tough to find in Stealthy Stronghold.

Eliminating Raptor, Zenith and Blackheart require explanations, and we will be covering all 3 of them in detail below.

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

To complete this challenge, players need to track these NPC’s spread across the map and take them down. It won’t be very easy as all 3 of them carry weapons and can easily eliminate you if you engage them carelessly.

Raptor

Raptor wears a yellow mask and can be located around the Crash Site near the Coral Castle. Moreover, the Raptor carries a P90 SMG with him, so don’t get too close to him.

Your best bet for this encounter, as well as all other NPC encounters, is to engage from a safe distance using an Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle.

You will have to build and shoot at the same time while fighting Raptor, so be prepared for that.

Zenith

The Zenith wears a black mask and is found around the Weather Station near Catty Corner. Zenith carries an Epic Scar with him, so don’t approach him carelessly.

Climb up on one of the weather station buildings and engage him with a height advantage to win the fight more easily.

Blackheart

Blackheart wears a black hoodie and an eyepatch. He can be found around the Viking Vessel near Holly Hedges. Blackheart is very aggressive and will shoot on sight.

Your best bet is to build a metal box and use that as cover while fighting Blackheart. Once defeated, he will drop a Rare Primal Shotgun. Completing this challenge will grant you tons of XP.

Legendary Challenge



This week’s Legendary challenge requires you to Forage 50 Bouncy Eggs around the island. You should head into a Team Rumble match whenever you want to collect these eggs, as you won’t have to deal with too many foes this way.

These eggs have not spawned in-game just yet, so we will be updating this guide later on.