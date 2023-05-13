How to Get Mythic Spire Jumpboots in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 is finally out, bringing two new Mythic Items to the game. One of the mythic items is the Mythic Spire Jump Boots. In this guide, we will explain how to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

How to Get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots in Fortnite Season 6

In order to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots, you need to eliminate one of the new Guardian AI enemies. The Guardians are spread in different small spires throughout the map.

Check out the map image below to find the locations of Small spires.

Head to one of these map locations to find the small spires where a guardian enemy will be present.

The Guardians are able to teleport away from you when you hit them, so be sure to chase them to kill them. Once you find an eliminate the Guardian in the small Spire, it will drop a strange orb.

The Strange Orb will emit a beam that is pointing towards the Spire. Head to the Spire with the Orb and put the Orb inside the Crystal that is waiting in the Orb. Doing so will award you with the Mythic Spire Jumpboots.

The Mythic Spire Jumpboots are really powerful. With the Spire Boots in your Inventory, doing a double jump will activate the Hop Rocks mode, which will prevent you from taking fall damage.

Doing a triple jump will allow you to re-deploy your glider, which will be very helpful to get down from high build fights or rotate into the storm circle.

We hope this guide has explained how to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots in Fortnite Season 6.