Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges Guide – How To Complete

Fortnite’s Week 6 has been here quite recently and so Battle Pass owners have a chance at earning XP for unlocking cosmetics and more goodies. Below, we take a look at all the Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges which may pose a problem but should not if you follow our guidelines.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

Therefore, like every other week, there are seven challenges that you need to complete to earn your share of the Battle Stars and thus increase your Battle Pass level.

Like always, there are a couple of hard challenges in here but are also more valuable in the number of stars they award. The challenges are listed below:

Complete the 5 Timed Trials for 5 Stars

Open 7 Chests in Lonely Lodge for 5 Stars

Take Down 3 Opponents in Tilted Towers for 10 Stars

Use Pickaxe to Harvest 3,000 Building Materials for 5 Stars

Look for the Place where all the Stone Heads are Facing for 10 Stars

Perform 2 Eliminations using the Light Machine Gun or Minigun for 10 Stars

Perform 500 Damage to Opponents by Only Executing a Headshot for 5 Stars

Dealing damage via headshots can be done over a series of matches. Be it the shotgun or a sniper rifle for more precision, aim for the upper body and you will certainly rack up damage in the head region of the opponent.

You can also try out the 50 vs 50 mode since you will have a higher chance of performing a headshot on a downed enemy than one who cannot stop jumping.

Since there is no way around building in Fortnite, the task to harvest 3,000 resources using the pickaxe should not be such a problem.

If you really want to rush things though, maybe go to Dusty Divot or Junk Junction for maximum resources including wood, metal, and stone.

For LMG/Minigun eliminations, head to the 50 vs 50 mode since finding the weapon in a chest in that mode is more likely, especially as you approach the end of the round.

Once obtained, it is straightforward to perform a kill. Note that if you are playing in any team mode, just downing an enemy will not be sufficient. Make sure to finish them off for good.

Since Tilted Towers is quite busy when it comes to shootouts, you may as well want to go there prepared. Start in Shifty Shafts or Loot Lake and loot a weapon there, and then make your way to Tilted Towers.

An ideal weapon would be shotgun since the opponents are always up close and in your face.

In Lonely Lodge, chests can spawn anywhere ranging from the exterior of a building to being hidden behind a wall or in an attic.

Although the chest spawn locations are random, some show more potential than others do e.g. the cabin’s second floor, the cliff, the attics of the lodges, etc.

The Five Timed Trials

Soon to five-set locations in the game, you can find projections of stopwatches which, if approached, will trigger the start of a timed challenge. Once you start, you will have to collect all the holographic stopwatches which look like orbs within the location to complete the trial.

Although most of these can be carried on foot, some have less leniency when it comes to the time duration so they may require the use of shopping carts or ATKs.

The locations for these stopwatches are described below; you can complete any five of these.

East of Retail Row, near the Pink Cart

In a Sports Shop in the North of Lonely Lodge

South of a River, East of Shifty Shafts and West of Salty Springs

In Junk Junction, Head Southeast to the Location which Previously had a Football Stadium Present

South of Snobby Shores, Heading East from the House in the South here. Use an ATK here to get all the Orbs

In a River between Lazy Links and Risky Reels, Head South of the Bridge and use ATK to collect all the Stopwatches

What are the Stone Heads Looking at?

Now you can go for every stone head and figure out the direction they are facing in or you could just head straight to collect the Battle Star, the ultimate destination you would want to reach.

There is one in Junk Junction, in Tomato Town, Lonely Lodge, Lucky Landing, Shifty Shafts, and Greasy Grove. You will notice that all the stone heads seem to be facing towards a spot in the southwest of Salty Springs in quadrant F7.

The star itself will be situated on top of a hill from where you can make out the Salty Springs. Grab it and there you have it, all the Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges.

This is all we have in our Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!