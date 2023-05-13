New challenges for Fortnite season 5 are now live and this time, the challenges mainly revolve around the idea of catching fish and blowing stuff up. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 6 Challenges guide, we’ll tell you how to complete each of the week 6 challenges so you can get through them as quickly as possible.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

Most of week 6’s challenges in Fortnite are quite easy, but some might be tricker than expected. But don’t worry, we’ll explain it all below.

Let’s now look at the challenges

Week 6 Challenges

There are 7 challenges in this week; broadly, they are as follows:

Blow Fishing holes up in Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands and Flopper Pond

Destroy three Motorboats

Blow Fishing holes up in Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe and Steamy Stacks

Catch 7 fishes

Signal the Coral buddies (Explained Separately)

Destroy 7 boats

Destroy 7 fishing rod barrels

You can easily complete these challenges by going to the respective locations as required in the challenges.

Go to Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, Steamy Stacks, Flopper Pond, Lazy Lake Island and Lake Canoe to toss some grenades in them. This will easily get the job done.

Motorboats, as well as simple boats, can be destroyed by throwing grenades at them.

You can also shoot them with bullets, which will certainly get the job done too.

Motorboats can be found in Dirty Docks, Craggy Cliffs and Coral Castle. What’s even more favorable is that you can even hack them.

Make sure that you complete the ” Catch the Fish” Challenge before blowing the Fishing Rod barrels though.

Now let’s talk about the challenge, which is a bit tricky, Signalling the Coral Buddies.

How to Signal the Coral Buddies

For this particular challenge, you need to go to the Northwest corner of the map so that you can land in the Coral Castle.

You will find three shells here that you must interact with to complete this challenge.

These can be found near the coral bits. When you are close to them, they will be fairly distinguishable and you won’t find it hard to spot them.

What you must keep in mind is that this challenge will only appear if you’ve complete the preceding challenges; therefore, don’t expect the coral shells if you haven’t finished the challenges preceding this one, first.