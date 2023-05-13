Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges Guide – Complete Free And Premium Challenges

Week 2 of Season 5 is here and that has a ton of new challenges for you to do. Some of them are there for free users while others are only available for the premium users. This Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges Guide is there to assist you with all of them. Our Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges Guide will tell you what all of the challenges available to you in Fortnite are and how can you easily complete them to get their respected rewards.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges

There are three different free challenges for you to do. The first one is for you to deal 1,000 damage with an Assault Rifle. This is quite simple enough for you to do, as you need to pick up an AR and well, deal 1,000 damage. The next one has you opening seven Ammo Boxes in a single game which you can do by playing it safe and avoiding battles so that you can survive into the late game and get the boxes.

The last free challenge requires you to kill three different enemies in Paradise Palms. You can do this across multiple matches so try to land here and quickly get enough gear to deal damage to the enemies quickly. A Shotgun/ARifle would be perfect for this.

Premium Challenges

The first challenge has you shooting five basketballs through five different hoops in the game. You need to unlock the Basketball Toy which comes to you at Tier 11 before you start with this challenge. Once you have it, simply line up your shot and shoot the balls.

The second challenge has you searching for Chests in Loot Lake. There are seven different chests for you to find. The process itself is quite simple, as you need to drop into Loot Lake and survive for a period long enough to get through the chests.

There is another challenge which requires you to search between an Oasis, Rock Archway, and Dinosaurs. You can do this by heading to the right spot and simply waiting for the Battle Stars to appear and then get them for yourself. This is quite difficult so it may require multiple tries.

The last challenge requires you to get two kills with the sniper rifle. This is also very difficult to do since finding a sniper rifle in the game is difficult enough as it is. However, if you do manage to find one, it is best to stay as far away as you can and then try to account for the Bullet Drop when you shoot at enemies.

Eventually, you will get the hang of it and get the two kills required to complete this challenge. Experienced Snipers should not run into that much trouble when completing this challenge.

That is all we have for our Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!