Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenges – Tomato Town Treasure, Lightning Bolts, Snobby Shores Chests

The latest patch for Fortnite brought a tonne of new features and even a new system. Some map locations have been altered while others have been completely replaced. Similar challenges make way into the latest season with the popular treasure hunt like every previous time. We have detailed everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenges Guide.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenges

Unlike previous seasons, this one brings a change to the system of how challenges work. This time around, free Fortnite users, ones who have not purchased the Battle Pass, will also have a chance to unlock rewards by completing the same challenges albeit fewer in number compared to Battle Pass owners.

Battle Pass owners will be able to complete all the 7 Weekly Challenges as usual to earn Battle Stars while the free owners will be allowed to take part in three set challenges to earn XP and unlock cosmetic item and more.

Moreover, another change that has been introduced is that consequent upgrades and unlocks are not tied to Season Level anymore but a fixed amount of XP so this will reduce the grinding.

On what players can do in the world itself, there has been some changes in the geography of the map so that now a new desert area, Paradise Palms. Moreover, a new golf court has been introduced along with, the first ever vehicle in the game, a mini golf cart suitable for riding with the entire crew of four.

Season 5 Challenges

This season, fans without the Battle Pass will also be able to get to complete three challenges that are marked bold in the list below. Battle Pass owners, like usual, and have access to all the challenges:

Deal 500 damage points to an opponent with an SMG

Loot a Supply Llama

Perform 3 eliminations using either of the clinger, stink bomb or grenade.

Take down 3 opponents in Retail Row

Hunt for the 7 Floating Lightning Bolts up in the air

Find the treasure hidden in Risky Reels/Tomato Town.

Search 7 chests in Snobby Shores

The first three challenges that are free to all players are self-explanatory and can be carried out eventually as you play through the matches. The locations for the Llamas are always random while for grenade kills, try using them in closed spaces.

Eliminating targets in Retail Row also will not be a difficult task if you are really into it. Similarly, the seven chests to be found is something you will eventually come across by playing more games as these crates are randomized. Now the remaining two objectives can be tricky. All of the Lightning Bolts and the treasure in Risky Reels have fixed locations and we will help you guide towards them.

Lightning Bolts Locations

Since they are high up in the sky and prominent enough to not get unnoticed, you will need to build your way to them. There is no other way. Yes, skydiving or parachuting to it will not do the job.

You have to build and reach the bolt until you are able to interact with it and use the action button as if you would on a chest. You can find each of these Lightning Bolts hovering in the sky at some of the following locations:

East and a little bit south of Haunted Hills, you will be able to find the bolt between two tall mountains.

In Lonely Lodge, west of the tall tower present there.

Extreme northwest of Junk Junction.

Making your way to Tomato Town, look for a hill to the west of the area.

Similarly, another bolt can be found hovering above another hill west of Wailing Woods

When you reach Shifty Shafts, head north of the bridge there to find the next Lightning Bolt.

Northwest of Salty Springs, above a house.

Center of Titled Towers

Above the trees in the research center at Dusty Divot

North of the island where both the water bodies, the river and the sea meet.

There is plenty more locations but these are some of the ones where we are able to find the Lightning Bolts.

Tomato Town Treasure

Like any other treasures, you will first need to find the clues before actually heading to the location of the treasure. Although you can skip the previous step in the entirety, without every needing the actual map but we will still describe the location for the map if you really want the whole experience.

The treasure map can be found in Risky Reels but the actual treasure lies above the tunnel in Tomato Town with all the cars in it. Head for that ledge which lies in southwest of Tomato Town. Build your way atop the tunnel at the ledge and grab the treasure.

This is all we have in our Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 Challenges Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!