Fortnite Season 5 The Mandalorian Beskar Quest Guide

In this Fortnite Season 5 Beskar Quest Guide, we will discuss in detail how you can upgrade the Mandalorian’s Armor by completing the Beskar Quest in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 The Mandalorian Beskar Quest

You can unlock the Mandalorian at Level 1 of the Season Pass.

However, you will not immediately get access to everything the Mandalorian has which includes certain Armor upgrades and the Baby Yoda who can be unlocked by further grinding the Season pass.

Players can complete a Multi-Challenge mission called Beskar Quest to fully upgrade Mando’s Armor in Season 5.

Here are all of the challenges in Beskar Quest.

Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades

Complete a Legendary Quest

Defeat Ruckus

Collect 500 Gold Bars

Visit the Razor Crest

Find Beskar Steel Deep in the Belly of the Shark

Find Beskar Steel Where the Earth Meets the Sky

Complete a Bounty

We will walk you through all of the challenges and provide adequate ways of completing them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades

To complete this challenge, all you have to do is earn 5 Weapon Accolades. You earn a Weapon Specialist Accolade by doing a certain amount of damage with a weapon.

For this challenge, it doesn’t have to be a single game, so you can take it slowly.

Shotguns and AR’s require you to do 250 damage while all other weapon types require you to do 150 damage.

We recommend queuing up for Team Rumble as you will respawn quickly and kill more opponents.

You receive the Beskar Style upgrade for the Mandalorian’s Left Shoulder

Complete a Legendary Quest

For this challenge, all you need to do is complete the Legendary Quest (the orange one at the top of your quest list) that is in rotation during that week.

Legendary quests change every week so just complete whatever quest is active at that time to finish this challenge.

This will grant you the Beskar Style upgrade for the Mandalorian’s Torso.

Defeat Ruckus

For this challenge, you need to defeat the Mini-Boss Ruckus who can be found wandering inside a building in Hydro 16 (East of Slurpy Swamp)

Make sure that you take a squad with you since Ruckus has a decent chunk of health and carries a Legendary AR as well as a Rocket Launcher so he can easily kill you if you fool around alone.

Be on the lookout for other players since everyone is grinding for the Beskar Armor these days and they will also attempt to bag Ruckus.

Completing this challenge grants you the Beskar upgrade for Mando’s Right Arm.

Collect 500 Gold Bars

For this challenge, you have to collect 500 Gold Bars which is a lot but you can take as long as you want since there is no daily or weekly timer.

You can obtain gold bars by eliminating enemies, completing bounties, opening chests as well as speaking to NPC’s, and picking up new bounties.

These are the fastest and most effective ways of hogging gold in Fortnite.

Completing this challenge grants you the Beskar upgrade for The Mandalorian’s Right Thigh.

Visit Razor Crest

You need to visit the Razor Crest which is located around Zero Point, in the center of the map.

When visiting The Razor Crest, be mindful that the Mando himself patrols this area and will shoot you on sight with his powerful Mythic Weapon.

You will get the Beskar upgrade for Mando’s Right Shoulder upon completing this challenge.

Find Beskar Steel Deep in the Belly of the Shark

To find the Beskar Steel Ingot, you need to head to the Location pinned in the picture below. It is located in the Northwest corner of the map.

Head inside the Shark-faced mountain and build stairs to access the 2nd floor. There you will see a metal vault door that holds the Beskar Steel Ingot inside.

Acquiring this Ingot grants you the Beskar upgrade for Mando’s Left Thigh.

Finding Beskar Steel Where the Earth Meets the Sky

To find the Beskar Steel Ingot, head to the mountain ranges in the Southeastern corner of the map and climb the tallest mountain, which is near Catty Corner. The exact location is pinned below.

There is a large chest at the top of the mountain. This chest has an ID scanner that will immediately recognize you if you are wearing the Mandalorian Skin. Open the chest to acquire the Ingot.

This challenge gives you the Beskar upgrade for Mando’s Left Bracer.

Complete a Bounty

This one is as easy as pie. Just go to any NPC on the map and select a bounty and complete it.

You should just get the Player elimination bounty, so whenever that player dies, either by your hand or by someone else’s, your bounty, as well as the challenge, will be completed.

Doing this extremely difficult challenge will award you with the Beskar upgrade for Mando’s Helmet.

This Beskar questline is not complete yet, so be on the lookout for new challenges in the weeks to come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5