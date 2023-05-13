Our Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 XP Coin Locations Guide will get you up to speed with the locations of each and every one of the XP Coins available for taking in week 9 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 XP Coin Locations

XP Coins are multi-colored Coins that are hidden away in a variety of places, offering you a ton of XP upon their collection.

If you’re an opportunist who’s looking to grab some quick and hefty amount of XP, then these hidden XP Coins are made for you because collecting them guarantees you a whopping 96,000 XP.

Week 9 offers 2x Gold Coins, 2x Purple Coins, 4x Blue Coins, and 4x Green Coins.

Our guide below outlines the location of each one of these Coins.

So, without further ado, let’s get straight into it!

Gold Coins

Coin# 1

It is located on top of the globe statue in Heroes Park, west of Weeping Woods.

Coins# 2

It is located in the garden, north-east of the Stark Industries POI.

Purple Coins

Coin# 1

You’ll find this Coin lying around amongst the rusted cars west of Unremarkable Shack.

Coin# 2

This Coin is located in-between the two hills, north of Catty Corner.

Blue

Coin# 1

This Coin can be found in the box near the Lone Boat, north-east of Craggy Cliffs.

Smash the box open to obtain the Coin inside.

Coin# 2

This Coin is located in the dog house, west of Retail Row.

You can find this dog house in the house at the bottom left of the POI.

Coin# 3

You can find this Coin by heading to the Dam Control Building in the Snow Base.

Once there, hammer down the computer terminal and table to acquire it.

Coin# 4

It is located in the Dam Control Building south-east of Misty Meadows.

Green

Coin# 1

The first green Coin can be found on the hillside outside of Heart Lake.

Coin# 2

You’ll find this Coin on the easternmost hill of the in-game map.

Coin# 3

To get your hands on this Coin you’ll need to make your way to the broken house, north-west of the Mjolnir Crater and south-west of Salty Springs.

Inside the broken house, you’ll be able to obtain this Coin.

Coin# 4

The fourth and the last green Coin is located in ruins, south of Coral Coast.