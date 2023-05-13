Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Guide

This guide for Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges dives deep into all the new challenges that came out this week in Fortnite Season 4.

We will be giving you step by step instructions on how to complete some of the trickier challenges in Week 5 of Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges

The Marvel-themed, action-packed Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 continues as new challenges are introduced this week.

Players who wish to unlock the Holographic Wolverine Skin need to reach level 220, which is no easy task even for skilled and seasoned veterans.

But there is nothing to worry about as this guide covers all the new challenges, making sure that players can bank as much XP as possible while efficiently completing the weekly challenges.

This week has a variety of challenges with a few requiring some effort while others are fairly simple.

Challenges in Week 5

Make a Stark Robot Dance – 25,000 XP

Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle (0/4) – 25,000 XP

Search Chests at Doom Domain (0/7) – 25,00 XP

Eliminations at Dirt Docks (0/3) – 25,000 XP

Destroy Gorgers (0/1) – 50,000 XP

Drive a car from Slurpy Swap to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out (0/1) – 25,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents at The Authority (0/500) – 25,000 XP

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs (0/1) – 25,000 XP

Make a Stark Robot Dance

The first and the most vital step of this challenge is to find and hack a stark robot.

You can find stark robots at Stark Industries, but that is one of the most crowded places this season, so we will be taking a different approach.

We suggest heading to any of the Quinjet Sites on the map. Finding a secluded Quinjet site is not difficult at all.

Get your hands on a couple of weapons and head towards a site.

Upon finding a secluded Quinjet site, all you need to do is clear the area and down a stark robot then hack it.

Once you have hacked the robot, just start dancing, and it will dance alongside you, resulting in the challenge being completed.

Collecting Floating Rings at Coral Castle

This challenge requires you to go to the Coral Castle and collect 4 Floating Rings.

The first 3 floating rings can be found in the Upper (northern) area of the Coral Castle.

The 4th floating ring is on top of the southernmost building in Coral Castle.

Coral Castle might be hotter than usual this week due to this challenge. So, keep trying until you can nab all 4 of the floating rings.

The remaining challenges are pretty basic and don’t require much explanation.

So, hop onto the Battle Bus and start grinding the Week 5 challenges!